Washington Huskies Football Undrafted Free Agency Tracker

The 2023 NFL draft has closed and for the first time since 2009, no Washington player has been selected. That’s partly because a number of the Huskies that would have been drafted chose to return with their extra year of eligibility and go on a run at a Pac-12 championship and more. Still, it’s a disappointment to see.

However, several Husky players still get the chance to try and earn their spot on an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent. Below is the full list we know of players signing new deals.

OL Jaxson Kirkland- Bengal from Cincinnati



Jaxson Kirkland signs with the Cincinnati Bengals and gets the chance to fight for a spot on the offensive line, which has plagued them for years. The Bengals have not fielded any linemen with any of their 8 picks and so there should be a chance for a UDFA to make an impact.

Former Washington G Jaxson Kirkland signs with the Bengals.

Kirkland was a 5-year starter for the Huskies thanks to the extra season of eligibility that came from the shortened 2020 season (which was only 4 games for Washington). He was redshirted after coming in as a 3 star recruit in the class of 2017, but then started 2 seasons as a right guard. Entering 2020, the coaching staff kicked him out to tackle on the left side where he earned the first of his 3 consecutive 1st-team all-Pac-12 awards.

In 2021, Kirkland again started at left tackle, but Washington had a very disappointing season thanks to the struggles of the offense and the offensive line. However, Kirkland was still named all-conference, but he suffered an ankle injury late in the season and entered the draft. Days after the deadline to withdraw, Kirkland received news that his injury would sideline him for the entire preparation process. Therefore, he decided to go back to school instead and got a waiver at the expense of the first game.

Kirkland missed that game plus 2 more due to injury and with the offensive line merging with Troy Fautanu starting the year with a left tackle, Kirkland moved in to left guard. Once back in the lineup, he continued to perform well as Washington’s line was one of the best in the country for pass protection.

LB Cam Bright – Seattle Seahawks



According to co-Defensive Coordinator and linebackers Coach William Inge on Twitter, Husky linebacker Cam Bright has been signed by the Seattle Seahawks:

Bright came to UW via Pittsburgh where he played 4 seasons, totaling 177 tackles and 9.5 sacks as well in those 4 seasons. The new staff brought him in hoping his seasoned experience would translate into on-field leadership, as well as a wealth of tackles in box scoring. Eventually, Bright became something of a second option at linebacker, handing that leadership role over to Alphonzo Tuputala. Still, he posted a solid stat line, with 60 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Seattle gets a physical linebacker that packs a punch despite being relatively small for the position. We wish Bright the best of luck with the Seahawks!

OL Corey Luciano- san francisco 49ers



Starting Husky center Corey Luciano signs with the 49ers by… Corey Luciano. The 49ers did not make a pick until the 3rd round due to Trey Lance and Christian McCaffrey’s trades and subsequently did not select an offensive lineman. Currently, San Francisco has Jake Brendel as their starting center, who himself was a former UDFA.

Luciano came to the Huskies as a highly acclaimed JUCO transfer and the Huskies came out on top with USC due to his dedication. He saw some early playing time converting to a tight end, but struggled when asked to do more than be a 6th offensive lineman. He returned to the OL after one season and somewhat surprisingly won the center job under the new coaching staff last season.

That decision by the coaches turned out to be a good one, as Luciano thrived in his starting point role. He was probably the least heralded of Washington’s fabulous line last year, but played a key role. Hopefully he will get a chance to compete for a backup center roster spot with San Francisco.

Alex Cook- New York giants



Former starting safety for the Huskies Alex Cook has signed a deal with the New York Giants. They also took a safety with their pick in the 7th round, but there is room to potentially compete for a roster spot in what wasn’t an exceptional secondary last season.

Cook began his career as a wide receiver, but after a few seasons where the starting lineup was not broken, he agreed to switch to safety. He seemed to settle in there quickly winning a starting job and manning the spot for 2 seasons. Amid all the Washington high school injuries last year, Cook was the only one to stay healthy all season and lead that group. He was named honorable mention in all conferences in the past year.

DE Jeremiah Martin- Cleveland Browns



One of the more prolific pass rushers in the Pac-12 is heading to Cleveland, as Jeremiah Martin signed a deal with the Browns as UDFA. Cleveland didn’t pick until the 3rd round due to Deshaun Watson’s trade and used a 4th rounder on the rim and had one of the better pass rushers in the NFL with Myles Garrett, so winning a roster spot could be tough for Martin.

The former 4-star recruit originally committed to Texas A&M over Washington and others and saw a fair amount of playing time. However, the Aggies signed several star pass rushers that jumped over Martin in the rotation and he opted to move to the Huskies. Coming in, he initially won a backup job and was solid, especially in run support. But this past season, in his last year of eligibility, he had one of the best seasons in the country, racking up 10.5 sacks and 1st team all-conference honors.

CB Jordan Perryman- Las Vegas Raiders



Washington starting cornerback Jordan Perryman heads to Sin City after signing a UDFA deal with the Raiders. Las Vegas took a corner kick in the 4th round, but play in the same division as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert and thus need all help with corner kicks at all times.

Former UW cornerback Jordan Perryman is going to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Perryman was a star at UC Davis and was named an FCS All-American before deciding to enter the transfer portal and complete his eligibility in Washington. He received critical acclaim at fall camp and proved to be a bargain for the Huskies. However, in UW’s season opener against Kent State, he suffered an injury that forced him to miss a few games. On his return, Perryman never looked quite sane and struggled for the most part when he lined up. Hopefully with an off-season workout, though Perryman is finally healthy and will be able to show off in training camp.