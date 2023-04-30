Women’s Tennis defeats #2 Misericordia 5-1 to win the MAC Freedom Championship





EDGEWATER, New Jersey (April 29, 2023) The #1 seeded Stevens Institute of Technology women’s tennis team defeated #2 Misericordia in the MAC Freedom Championship by a score of 5-1 at the Edgewater Tennis Center on Saturday afternoon. Graduated student Agatha Malinowski was named tournament MVP as the Ducks won their second consecutive MAC Freedom Championship. Stevens won all three doubles matches, giving them the momentum to go on and win the championship. Despite the score, those in attendance could feel it was much closer than the box score suggests. With the Ducks leading 4-1, Misericordia led in the remaining four singles games, but in the end the Ducks pulled out the win. Malinowski and freshmen Stephanie Untermeyer won the first game of the day 8-5 over Emily Brecker and Brianna Pizzano on the front line. The two trailed 5-3, but rattled eight games in a row to take the set, Sophomore Emma Eguia and freshmen Anya Sharma also picked up a big win on line two, winning 8-3 against Erin Cridge and Lydia Barbour. Junior Polina Odintseva combined with sophomores Isabella wife completed the doubles with a quick 8-1 victory over Cassie Benderavich and Hailey Loughlin. In singles, Eguia picked up a quick 6–0, 6–1 rule four victory over Loughlin. Misericordia then took a line five win to take their first point of the day. Odintseva and senior led 1-0 after the first set Julia Marchisio won a tiebreaker in her game 7-6 (9-7) to take the lead in her game. Untermeyer and Malinowski each lost 1-0. In the second set, Untermeyer and Malinowski each drew, while Odintseva went down 6-1. On line six, Marchisio won 6–4 in the second set against Lauren Visalli to clinch the title for the Ducks. Next one: Women’s tennis is played in the NCAA tournament. Times, locations and opponents are yet to be determined. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

