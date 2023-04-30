The Wild plays the long game – Minnesota Wild

Like Rome, a Stanley Cup winning team is not built in a day. In recent seasons, the playoff runs have shown a team developing into a true force of nature. The Minnesota Wild is in a pre-Stanley Cup build mode and fans must stay with the team during the process.

At a time when hockey leans towards speed and skill, the Wilds are about to push that pendulum back to big, physical play. This year in particular, the Wild were a team to be feared.

But being a trendsetter is hard. It will take time for the rest of the league to recognize and follow suit. The Wild is often penalized for not being afraid to complete their checks and drop the mitts if necessary. They have a reputation for getting the umpires to call a tighter game, and that can be a hard pill to swallow.

It is imperative that the Wild commit to their style of play. The team is built to be physical and to score hard, greasy goals. Of course, beautiful goals are beautiful and highlight worthy, but that is not the priority. Sticking to their hockey brand, despite the challenges along the way, will lead to good results in the coming seasons.

Rest assured that Bill Guerin has a plan and is not afraid to play the long game. Over the past few seasons, Guerin has made decisions during the trade deadline and off-season that were initially questioned. He is known for delivering bold news and not being afraid to go all in.

Swap Cam Talbot for Filip Gustavsson? Act to bring Marcus Johansson back to Minnesota? Both transactions were extensively filtered. Now look how they turned out. Gustavsson has worked his way up to become one of the best goalkeepers in the league. Johansson has become Matt Boldy’s wingman on the ice. Guerin saw the potential and took the plunge because he’s not afraid to play the long game.

It may be difficult to see the progression from last year to this year. The unfortunate absence of Joel Eriksson Ek has tarnished the club’s entire image. Eriksson Ek acts as the linchpin for the entire Wild team. Not only is he an effective tease around the net, but he plays a huge part in both the power play and penalty kills. Without him, the special teams are struggling. Fans cannot use the eye test for this because the team is not whole.

The difference between the 2022 playoffs and the 2023 playoffs is consistency. Last year, the Wild completely fell apart when the playoffs began. Suddenly the big physical club seemed more interested in running around rather than controlling. Kirill Kaprizov did what he could to carry the team, but hockey is a team sport. Not even a superstar can play the game alone.

This year is a different story. It was a struggle without Eriksson Ek, but the team kept his physical style of play. Despite facing adversity, they have remained true to their identities. They’ve played through umpires making suspicious calls, struggles on the throw-in spot, and special teams on a ventilator. Through it all, they’ve kept their physical style of play, and that’s really remarkable.

The Wild is a team-first team, which is important when players need to commit to a certain style. Several players have commented that they were immediately accepted into the locker room and that Minnesota feels like home to them. They have said that they finally have a team that believes in them. When players feel like they’re part of a team, they’re even more likely to buy into the system the team runs. The Wild make no secret that their game is hard and physical. Players coming in know exactly what is expected of them and in the long run that will help the team continue to find players that are a good fit for their style of play.

It can be a challenge for fans to be patient as they are unaware of the long-term vision for the Wild. Minnesota sports fans are among the most impatient in the league. Fans must be willing to commit alongside the players. It may take several years, but one thing is certain: the Minnesota Wild is turning into a cup-winning team.