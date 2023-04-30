Sports
‘Our family has grown a little bit’
Isner, 38, revealed that he and his wife welcomed their fourth child, Chapel Lee, on April 14.
John Isner‘s family just grew by an extra!
On Instagram Saturday, the 38-year-old tennis pro confirmed that he and wife Madison McKinley welcomed their fourth child earlier this month.
“4/14/23. Our family just got a little bigger with the addition of Chapel Lee Isner,” Isner captioned the post, revealing the baby’s name. “The Lord has blessed us in so many ways. @madkool13 you are incredible!”
Big sister Hunter grace4, can be seen caressing her little brother’s head on her lap John Hobbes3 and 18 months old James “Mac” all dressed in cute pastel matching sibling outfits.
The second shot shows a close-up of the newborn with a hospital bracelet on his wrist and a light blue cap with his name embroidered on his head.
A sweet selfie mom Madison took with all four of her kids rounds out the last photo in the carousel.
Earlier this year, Isner opened approx lost his family while participating in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour.
“When I came to do the swing Down Under last year, they weren’t in tow with me,” Isner told ATP. “We still had some restrictions, and it would have been difficult for them to come. I was in Australia for three and a half weeks and I noticed I wasn’t so happy.”
“I missed them. I told myself if things got better they would travel with me and that’s why they’re here now,” he explained. “It was a direct flight from my home airport and the kids slept and watched some movies, and now we’re here and having fun.”
John continued: “I really enjoy having them here. It makes the losses easier because in the grand scheme of things it doesn’t matter. Ten years ago when I was 27 years old and with no family, no wife, the losses hurt more.”
