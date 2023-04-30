Sports
Ricky Ponting under fire as cricket fans furious over ‘terrible’ move in IPL
Cricket fans again doubt the leadership of Ricky Ponting and David Warner after the Delhi Capitals slumped to their sixth loss of the IPL season on Saturday. Mitch Marsh produced a brilliant all-round performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking four wickets and shooting 63 off just 39 balls.
But his heroics weren’t enough to prevent the Capitals from another loss that left them 2-6 at the bottom of the IPL ladder. Fans are furious at the disappointing performance of the powerhouse team – led by Australians Warner (captain), Ponting (coach) and Shane Watson (assistant coach).
UNSTOPPABLE: Adam Zampa spell sends IPL fans into a spin
MOVEMENT OF $3 MILLION: The Steve Smith fiasco takes a huge new turn
Ponting came under particular scrutiny on Saturday after dropping the out-of-form Privthi Shaw before failing to send Axar Patel forward as the game slipped away. Chasing 198 for the win, the Capitals were 1-0 as Warner slashed for a duck and dropped to 4-125 as Marsh was sacked.
But with 69 required from the last 36 balls, Ponting chose not to send in the heavy hitting Patel and kept him in his usual spot of number 7. Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg and Sarfaraz Khan were all sent in ahead of Patel, with one respectively , twelve and nine.
By the time Patel got to the crease, the Capitals needed 68 off 26, and he went on to shoot 29 not out of just 14 balls. However, his efforts were in vain as the Capitals ran out of balls and finished 6-188.
Fans were highly critical of Ponting’s decision to keep Patel in the barns for so long given the run rate required. One pundit wrote on Twitter, “How can Delhi Capitals have Ricky Ponting and Saurav Ganguly, two of the best captains ever on their supporting staff, but still not have the brains to send Axar Patel in the batting order? I don’t even know what went through their heads.”
Another wrote: “Is it ok to fire a whole coaching staff in the middle of the season? Like Ponting, Ganguly, Agarkar, Watson, Hopes, Amre in the coaching staff and they still sent Pandey, Priyam and Sarfaraz over Axar. That too when the opposition spinners were bowling.”
Others described the tactical blunder as “terrible” and “pathetic,” with many lashing out on social media.
Mitch Marsh heroics in vain as Capitals loses again
Marsh did more than anyone else with his amazing 4-27 with the ball, then more than doubled his season’s runs in a spectacular six-six-four strike. It all went for naught, however, as the misery of the capitals continued.
“There’s a reason why the IPL is the best tournament in the world. It’s damn hard to win games,” sighed Marsh, who eventually saw his team fall nine points short.
“Close games can define your season. Unfortunately we got a few wrong, but our spirits are high. There is still a long way to go in this tournament. We have to start winning, but I have a lot of faith in this group.”
Warner said of Marsh’s performance, “Mitch bowled fantastically through the middle overs and was our best bowler, but falling short by nine runs is quite disappointing.”
with AAP
