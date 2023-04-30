IPL & Instagrams Cricket Betting Problem

The social media giant has become a hotbed for illegal online betting amid the IPL 2023 mania

It would be hard to miss the IPL, even if you wanted to. Virtually all of the big companies’ ad spend and marketing is focused on this annual extravaganza, and nowhere is this more apparent than on Instagram.

Given this spotlight, cricket content naturally ranks high on India’s social media algorithms. If you visit the Reels or Explore section on Instagram, you’re likely to come across a cricketer touting a brand or a creator talking about the IPL.

But there is another part of Instagram that has emerged in the midst of this mania.

We're talking about online bookies and betting making the most of the many features of Instagram and the maker ecosystem this season.

Bookies haunt Instagram

During a recent Instagram scrolling session, I came across several rolls of so-called cricket books. This is just a euphemism for cricket betting, which is 100% illegal in India.

Inc42 came across over 30 accounts on Instagram just by searching the cricket book. Some of these accounts clearly advertised gambling services, while others masqueraded as fantasy apps. Top results included names like Khiladi Cricket Book, Florence Cricket Book, skyid79 and cricketviralbook.

The proliferation of betting operators and bookmakers on Instagram could be because anyone can create an account and dump it or change the username, says gaming and technology attorney Jay Sayta. It is also a prime hunting ground for scammers masquerading as bookies.

Bet big on influencers

Indian accounts of gambling apps such as Fairplay (150,000 followers), PariMatch (54,000) and 1xbet (13,000) have a huge following despite being banned, and even accounts that seem very suspicious have thousands of followers.

For example, cricket_betting_online_book has 24,000 followers, while muthuonlinebook has almost 45,000. Likewise, Florence Book has more than 52,000 followers on Instagram and also manages several WhatsApp and Telegram groups.

It is unclear how many users in India are using these gambling apps, but most of them are cashing in on the IPL 2023 mania. Sayta pointed out that these operators typically don’t advertise on Instagram, but use micro and nano influencers to bring in users. And that’s where the social media algorithms on Instagram and Twitter come into play.

You’ll find a lot of influencers promoting these sites through collaborative posts and they use influencer reach to get users rather than ads, so it’s not easy for authorities or the platforms to keep up, Sayta added.

Users are then directed to the websites or apps that allow them to place bets with promises of big returns. But how do transactions work in this case?

How online betting works

Inc42 spoke to a former Delhi NCR bookie who revealed that users are being urged to deposit funds into a single account, which is usually located in the UK or another overseas location. These accounts are owned by IDs, which is another term used for the owner of the bets.

A cursory Google search will reveal a number of websites offering to create gambling IDs for anyone willing to pay a fee. Whether these are legitimate gambling IDs is another question. It’s risky because you don’t know if these IDs will work. Therefore, not just anyone can start this business, the former bookmaker told us.

The bookmaker quoted earlier told us that cricket betting is similar to margin trading where investors borrow money to buy shares, but it also means that the users must have a minimum deposit with the bookmaker which can range from several thousand to lakhs of rupees. And then bookmakers adjust the odds to manipulate users into betting on certain outcomes. The Instagram accounts are also sometimes used to show odds to the user as the odds change with every ball in a T20 match.

Users get the odds through an app or website or even on WhatsApp and the bookmaker makes money from bets, i.e. when users move their bets from one team to another to cover their losses, the former bookmaker added.

Can regulators suppress betting on Instagram?

Cricket betting itself may never go away, but much more can be done to take it off social media, Sayta said. The self-regulating body is not the answer, Sayta added, because self-regulation is often not hard enough and this topic requires a stronger response.

When it comes to advertising on social media sites, the rules are clear. Guidelines from the Ministry of Information of Broadcasting in early April directed media companies and intermediaries such as ad networks and social media sites not to post advertisements and promos for gambling platforms.

But as a gaming unicorn executive with a fantasy cricket app told us, the irony is that we are banned in several states and if you venture out in these states you will find ads for apps like FairPlay, 1Betx and others .

Online betting and gambling have a major social impact, especially on the poorer segments of the population. Due to these factors, several states have issued regulations banning certain games or activities that are considered gambling. Tamil Nadu has a huge rummy problem, the director quoted above added.

Like in Tamil Nadu, where the government has announced an online gambling law that bans certain games of skill. Gaming industry body All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has moved the Madras High Court to stay at the same.

The Tamil Nadu government has passed an unconstitutional law banning multiple online skill games. The law ignores more than six decades of established legal jurisprudence and appears to be based on a total misunderstanding of technology, AIGF Secretary Roland Landers told Inc42.

Even high-profile Bollywood actors, cricketers, television personalities, artists and social media influencers have been roped into Instagram ads and showered with sponsorship deals despite being prohibited by law. We have also come across promos in the mainstream media.

Sayta added that the law places equal liability on all stakeholders, not only these gambling sites, but also the social media intermediaries such as Instagram, influencers and celebrities in promos. The reporting from the government is very clear, but there is a lot of shortcomings in implementation.

“They have banned betting, but these companies even sponsored major cricket tournaments in India. We want the government to come up with a gaming commission or a regulator because this is a serious problem and many legitimate companies like ours get caught in the middle, the gaming unicorn director added.

