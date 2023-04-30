Indian American Vivek Ranadive bids to buy ice hockey franchise in Canada





Vivek Ranadive , the Indian-American owner of the North American professional basketball league, National Basketball Association (NBA) franchise Sacramento Kings, has now emerged as one of seven finalists bidding to become the National Hockey League (NHL) franchise Ottawa Senators. buy, according to several sports news outlets in the US. NHL is a professional ice hockey league in North America. According to sources, bids for Ottawa Senators are expected to fetch more than $800 million and could even reach $1 billion, making it the highest price ever paid for an NHL franchise. Final bids are expected on May 15.

The Remington Group, which includes Canadian actor and Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds, is also reportedly among the finalists for Senators. A condition for a possible sale of Senators is that the team remains in Ottawa, Canada. The team was put up for sale following the death of owner Eugene Melnyk in March 2022. Canada’s Ottawa Sun newspaper has also named Ottawa-based Indian Canadian Neil Malhotra, an urban planner and developer who oversees retirement home operator Claridge Homes, among others . as a potential bidder for senators.

Ranadive is the first Indian American to own an NBA franchise and the founder of Silicon Valley-based IT company TIBCO Software. He had bought Sacramento Kings with a group of investors in 2013 for $534 million, a record at the time for the sale of an NBA team after he sold his stake in Golden State Warriors, another NBA team, of which he co-owned. owner and vice. chairman since 2010. The Kings is now reportedly worth more than $2 billion. Ranadiv also owns a controlling interest in the Sacramento River Cats, a minor league baseball team.

While Indian Americans have been very successful entrepreneurs in the IT sector in the US, Ranadive was the first and only person of Indian descent to take on a leading role as a sports entrepreneur. But things change. I see a lot of interest in sports among young Indian Americans. Basketball is a global sport and anyone, no matter where you come from or what language you speak, can participate. I am honored to be considered a pioneer in this community and hope my experience inspires other people of Indian descent to get involved in the game, Ranadive, chairman, CEO and governor of the Sacramento Kings, told this reporter in a exclusive interview in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/nri/us-canada-news/indian-american-vivek-ranadive-bidding-to-buy-ice-hockey-franchise-in-canada/articleshow/99874966.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos