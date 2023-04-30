LAWRENCE BOOTH: Cricket’s future hangs in the balance after revelation that The Hundred could be dumped

It is back in October 2017 that Sanjay Patel, then the chief commercial officer of the ECB, first proposed the idea of ​​a 100-ball tournament to a small group of colleagues.

Among them on a trip to Desert Springs, a golf resort on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, was CEO Colin Graves, who summed up the mood. We all looked at each other and said how the hell is this going to work? Nearly six years later, the question feels more urgent than ever.

This summer would be all about England’s attempts to regain the Ashes they last won in 2015. But Thursday’s revelation that the Hundred could be dropped in favor of a T20 tournament has at least temporarily moved the watch face. And it has again put pressure on relatively new chair of the ECB hierarchy Richard Thompson and CEO Richard Gould, both formerly of Surrey, to make a decision about the future of the league. Preferably quickly.

As one district executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, put it: There are many options, but Richard Gould needs to continue to shape his thinking and bring the wider game in or we would be left behind and lose. control of leagues and players.

The arguments for and against the Hundred, whose third edition begins August 1, are well rehearsed, and no agreement remains as to whether it made or lost money.

The Hundred could be abolished in favor of a T20 tournament (Lewis Gregory of the Trent Rockets suggested he lift the trophy after winning the tournament last year)

ECB Chairman Richard Thompson and CEO Richard Gould are under pressure to make a decision about the future of the Hundred

Egos collide and the ECB’s relationship with Sky and to a lesser extent the BBC, both of whom have invested in the tournament, is at stake. There has already been talk of a possible breach of contract if the Hundred is on the shelf.

Complicating matters further is the undisputed success of the women’s competition. If the men’s tournament is effectively scrapped, would it be fair to ask only the women to play a format not played by anyone else in world cricket?

It is known that Thompson and Gould were not fans of the Hundred during their time in Surrey. They have made positive noises about it since working together again at the ECB, but they are also relaxed about the current debate, which is helping to test several alternatives on the road, including an 18-team two-way T20 competition, with promotion and relegation and cities rather than provinces, and the involvement of the non-first-class National Provinces.

Above all, they may know that whatever compromise is reached, the future of English cricket is at stake. And while other countries unaffected by a fourth format have already thrown their eggs into the basket with T20, the ECB must first address this self-inflicted cuckoo.

Sticking to the Hundred opens up the possibility of outside investment. In November, private equity firm Bridgepoint Group reportedly offered 400 million for a 75 percent stake, but since then sentiment at the ECB has hardened to something closer to a position: Summer is not for sale, at any price.

But if the concept of the Hundred can’t be sold abroad, and the match itself can’t be sold at home, the question is why it exists at all. Proponents point to the more diverse audience it attracts, without explaining how, with similar investments and a little bit of imagination, that diversity couldn’t have been achieved with the T20 Blast.

And when the ECB looks abroad, they see little other than the launch of the latest T20 jamboree. In January alone, the Big Bash (Australia), Super Smash (New Zealand) and BPL (Bangladesh) were joined by the SA20 (South Africa) and the ILT20 (UAE).

Complicating matters is the undisputed success of the women’s competition (photo: Deen van Niekerk celebrates with the trophy after the Oval Invincibles won in 2021)

The Hundred starts just a day after England finished their Ashes campaign on July 30

The US is scrambling on board this summer and Saudi Arabia is eager to cash in too. If that happens, the international playlist could collapse. All of this is taking place against the backdrop of an ever-increasing IPL. Cricket has reached a global consensus: T20 is the way forward.

However, the ECB’s concerns go beyond being paralyzed by an expensive product that has no context beyond these shores. This summer, the Ashes will end no later than July 31, the day before the Hundred begins. August, still the month most associated with cricket, will see no international fixtures until England’s T20 side take on New Zealand at Chester-le-Street on the 30th.

For those concerned about summer sales, it’s tempting to point out that summer has already been sold. Whatever decision the ECB takes on the Hundred, it will reverberate for years to come.