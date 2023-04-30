Where non-drafted players sign up to NFL

Jarrett Horst has already been called up once this year, just not where he had hoped.

Now the Michigan State Football left tackle gets to pursue his dream of becoming an NFL player as an undrafted free agent.

Horst was one of the first Spartans to agree to deals with teams following the close of the NFL draft with seven rounds and 259 picks on Saturday night, according to NFLDraftDiamonds.com.

Here’s a look at MSU’s undrafted players to reportedly join a team:

Ben VanSumeren to Philadelphia Eagles

VanSumeren almost left the MSU team last spring. Instead, he withdrew his name from the transfer portal and made the most of his return. A year later, he goes to the NFL and posts on his Instagram that he will sign with the NFC champion Eagles. The six-foot, 237-pound linebacker began his career as a fullback at Michigan before transferring to MSU for the 2021 season. He posted 93 tackles in 24 games as a Spartan, including 81 tackles with two sacks in 2022, while starting 10 games.

While he could have returned for a sixth year of collegiate eligibility, the Bay City native and Essexville Garber High graduate chose to turn pro. VanSumeren impressed during the East-West Shrine Game on February 2 in Las Vegas with a game-high seven tackles and a sack, then built a buzz among scouts with his March 15 pro day at MSU.

Jarrett Horst to Miami Dolphins

A 6-foot-6, 300-pound native of Middleton, Wisconsin, Horst in February was the No. 1 overall pick by the Michigan Panthers in the USFL draft, but he is not currently on the roster. He started 15 of his 16 games at left tackle for the Spartans and earned the 2021 All-Big Ten honorable mention despite playing the first eight games and missing the last five. He also appeared in eight games in 2022, starting seven of them before missing the final four of the season.

Horst, after playing his freshman year in 2018 at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, spent the next two seasons at Arkansas State, where he went on to become an All-Sun Belt blocker. He was named to the league’s third-team honors in 2019 and earned first-team honors in 2020, before transferring to MSU.

Jacob Slade to Arizona Cardinals

Slade was a second round pick to the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL draft, No. 65 overall. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound resident of Lewis Center, Ohio, missed four games in 2022 with a right leg injury and opted to enter the draft rather than return for a sixth season of eligibility with the COVID exemption for 2020. He had 20 tackles 3.5 for a loss and a half sack in eight games last season, and finished his MSU career by starting 26 of 42 games and getting 88 tackles, 11.5 for a loss and four sacks.

Kendell Brooks to Arizona Cardinals

Brooks transferred from Division II North Greenville University in South Carolina to MSU for the 2021 season. The six-foot-tall, 215-pound native of Swansea, South Carolina, played mostly on special teams as a junior before coming out to safety as a starter due to injuries. He started 10 of his 11 games in 2022, with his 756 snaps ranking second in the MSU defense. He had 100 tackles, which also ranked second, three pass breakups and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Xavier Henderson to the Washington commanders

Henderson tied for the team lead with 96 tackles in 2021, which tied for 11th in the Big Ten, and earned media honors for all third team conferences. Henderson also posted all three of his career sacks and had an interception helping MSU to an 11–2 record and a Peach Bowl victory.

He suffered an injury that disrupted the fifth and final season, sustaining a right leg injury in the Spartans’ season opener against Western Michigan and missing five games in 2022. The six-foot-tall, 210-pound resident of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, finished with 38 tackles and two forced fumbles, and finished his college career with 273 tackles, 28th in MSU history.

