Bellevue East receives Chieftain Invitational, West takes third





Peter Burtnett The Times

Featuring a mix of Class A and B schools, Bellevue East hosted the Chieftain Invitational on Saturday, April 29, with Brownell-Talbot taking the team title. This season, Krista Tews came into Chieftains with five seniors and they were expected to have fun and be positive. This group of seniors, we have five, their freshman year was (cancelled due to) COVID. And I was like, hey, we had a year less than a lot of people and we just go out there and have fun and finish strong, Tew said. It’s a lifelong sport and I want them to enjoy it as much as possible. So we just wanted to go out, play our matches, win and get excited, when we lose we take something from it and learn from it. Morgan Blaha is a player that stands out for Tew. The junior moved up to No. 1 singles on Saturday due to a dislocated shoulder from Jillian Weber, fell 9-7 in her first game against Omaha Bryan senior Raquel Burton, but bounced back to win 8-1 against Brownell-Talbot sophomore Tanya Bachu. Blaha lost the next game, but won the cross pool game 8-3 against Bellevue West sophomore Jillian Sasek. People also read… The Chieftains’ number 1 doubles team (senior Rylee Craig junior and Ally Cook made it through the wringer but remained positive. They show great attitude even when they are in a match and they play aggressively. My two doubles have been a bit all over the place this year. We’ve had different combinations there, different people, but we have (Senior) Grace Walter. She really can work with anyone and she goes out of her way to maintain a positive attitude on the track. The transition from volleyball to tennis has provided a supportive environment for many Tews players, though the Chieftains head coach added that she sometimes has to remind them of the difference in volume. We have a good base of volleyball players so they are very loud and vocal. And I have to constantly remind them that this is an outdoor sport and sometimes we’re a little bit quieter than volleyball but as a whole they understand that yes it’s individual but most of all it’s a team sport for us to win and cheer each other and keep that positive morale high. The No. 1 doubles team finished sixth overall, but Walter and sophomore Kennedy Alwine placed fourth, splitting their four games with a 25–29 aggregate. As a team, the Chieftains finished fifth with 21 points overall. Burton was a bright spot for Bryan, winning two of three matches in Pool B before losing to Gretna junior Kylee Stewart in cross-pool play. The Bears earned 14 team points. For the Dragons, Stewart finished fourth, while Stewart secured a third-place finish in No. 1 singles. Kat Johnson and Abbie Zavadil stormed through their matches (8-5, 8-4, 8-1, 8-6) to win No. 2 doubles at the Chieftain Invitational. The area teams best finish went to Bellevue West as the Thunderbirds placed third behind Brownell-Talbot and Omaha Duchesne. Sophomore Olivia Berger (No. 2 singles) and the T-Birds No. 2 doubles team (freshmen Angela Berger and Addison Lemon) both took second place, and No. 1 doubles (senior CJ Jocson and junior Sonny Sobczyk) placed third. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

