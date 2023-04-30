Sports
Summer Camp of Indore Colts Cricket Club from May 1st
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Colts Cricket Club President Chanduraoji Shinde and Secretary Amardeep Pathania said that the summer camp of the club will be hosted at the Government Arts and Commerce College grounds from May 1.
Senior Ranji players Kirti Patel, Anand Rajan and Rajesh Kanojia will share tricks of the game with junior players. Interested players can contact Akash Rathore on the grounds of the Government Arts and Commerce College.
Summer TT camp from May 8
Indore District Table Tennis Association will organize coaching camps from May 8 to 31 at various places in the city. Secretary Neelesh Ved said that this time the camp will be hosted in Abhay Prashal, Siddharth Soni Academy, Sputnik Press Club, Table Tennis Academy of Rajendra Nagar, New Era Public School, Vijay Nagar, VS Table Tennis Academy, Manavata Nagar and Jain Swetambar Terepathi Charity Trust.
Promod Soni, Kaleem Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Gagan Chandrawat, Prashant Vyas, Rohan Joshi, Uttara Panse, Dilip Kapoor, Ajay Wankhede and Kamil Khan will provide training to participants. Interested players can contact the nearest location between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM.
Ghumman Memorial cricket tournament begins
Parminder Raina, said that under the auspices of IDCA, Sardar Suchasinhji Ghumman Smriti A Grade T-20 cricket tournament was inaugurated at Gymkhana ground at 5pm on Saturday. Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP General Secretary and President of Indore Divisional Cricket Association, was introduced to the players.
Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Devashish Nilose, Sukhdev Singh Ghumman and Tejinder Singh Ghumman were present on this occasion. The first match was played between Christian Eminent Cricket Club and CCI.
Divyangjan will weigh each other’s strength today
An arm wrestling competition for disabled people is organized in Indore district with the aim of increasing the talent of the disabled players and providing them with equal opportunities in the society.
This competition will be held on April 30 at Gandhi Hall from 10am. This type of competition is organized for the first time in the city.
Collector dr. Ilaiyaraaja T has assigned the responsibilities of the contest to office bearers of various institutions and the officers and employees of the concerned departments for the successful completion of the contest.
A platform is offered to disabled people to improve their skills. A state level competition will also be held later in the coming month, where players selected at the district level will have the opportunity to participate. Gold and silver medals and certificates are also awarded to the winners.
The joint director of social justice has been appointed as the node officer to run the match and the District Arm Wrestling Association will run the match smoothly.
Shankar remained the country’s ‘Laxman Rekha’ in 3 Olympic Games
Padmashree Shankar Laxman was the all-time best goalkeeper in the history of field hockey in India. He was part of the Indian team at three Olympic Games (1956, 1960 and 1964). During these three Olympiads, India won two gold and one silver medal. He was really a Laxman Rekha of the Indian hockey team, which was not possible for the opponents to cross.
The above views were expressed by Devkinandan Silawat, Executive President of Hockey Indore Association at a seminar organized on the death anniversary of Padma Shri Shankar Laxman.
The program started with Shankar Laxman’s Lortrait swinging at Prakash Club. A large number of players, coaches and fans were present. Silawat further said that Shankar practiced at Laxman Prakash Club and later led the children here. We want the next generation to get to know the real heroes of the country. MLA Mahendra Hardia, former Indian coach Mir Ranjan Negi, Ashok Yadav and Sarwar Khan and Shrikant Borkar also shared inspiring stories about Laxman.
Sunil Barsi, Banti Yadav, Wasimullah Khan, Dr Rafiq Khan, RK Yadav, Vivek Yadav and Haleem Khan were present. The program was coordinated by Prathamesh Raje Silawat. A word of thanks was presented by Mayank Verma.
Sports equipment distributed to players
Hockey Indore Association and Tahir Hockey Training Center celebrated the 17th death anniversary of former Olympian and ex-captain of Indian Hockey Team Padshree Shankar Laxman at Chimanbagh Hockey Ground under the chairmanship of Hockey Indore Association Secretary Kishore Shukla. On this occasion, players paid rich tribute to the legend. On the occasion, sports materials were distributed to the players. Shedding light on Shankar Dada’s life, Shukla said that Dada played three Olympic Games in 1956, 1960 and 1964. He was the first Indian goalkeeper to become captain of international field hockey.
Ismail Ansari, Najmuddin Khurshid, Ramavatar Sharma, Ayub Khan, Nitish Goud, Naved Ansari, Abhishek Yadav, Gurupreet Singh Dhaliwal, Deepak Yadav, Aditi Kasera and some players attended this occasion. The program was led by Atul Khune.
