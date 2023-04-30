No. 11 USC Men’s Tennis captures fourth straight Pac-12 championship title





Men’s Tennis | April 29, 2023 No. 1 seed USC men’s tennis claimed their fourth consecutive Pac-12 Championship after defeating No. 2 seed Utah 4-2 on Saturday night. This victory is Trojan’s seventh Pac-12 championship since the team tournament began in 2012. Utah scored the first point of the night with a narrow doubles win, with wins in lanes two and three. No. 52 Bradley Frye And Student Ten No. 53 Berk Bugarikj and Patrik Trhac 7-6(3) on court one to score the Trojans’ lone double. The Trojans were unstoppable in singles, but bounced back to take three consecutive points. Lodewijk Weststrate led the offense for USC, beating Bruno Krenn 6-2, 6-1 on court six to tie the score. No. 48 Peter Mak then scored with a 6–1, 6–1 win at court three over No. 97 Francisco Bastias, followed by No. 32 Stefan Dostanić defeated No. 98 Franco Capalbo 6-0, 6-4 on court one. Utah responded with a win on track five ahead of No. 100 Wojtek Mark clinched the championship with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on court four over Bruno Caula. “Winning this tournament is special, but winning four times in a row is even more difficult”, said Head Coach Brett Massi after the match. “We did a great job during the game today. I’m most proud of that.” After their title win, the No. 11 Trojans turn their attention to the upcoming NCAA DI Championship. The NCAA men’s selection show begins Monday at 3:30 p.m. Championships // Saturday, April 29 // Libbey Park

Match 8: No. 1 USC 4 vs. No. 3 Utah 2 DOUBLE 1.Brad Frye/ Student Ten (USC) def. Patrik Trhac/Berk Bugarikj (UTAH) 7-6 (3)

2. Franco Capalbo/Geronimo Espin Busleiman (UTAH) defeated. Ryan Colby / Stefan Dostanić (USC) 7-5

3. Francisco Bastias/Bruno Caula (UTAH) defeated. Wojtek Mark / Peter Mak 6-4

Order of finish: 1, 3, 2 SINGLE 1. Stefan Dostanić (USC) def. Franco Capalbo (UTAH) 6-0, 6-4

2. Student Ten (USC) v. Geronimo Espin Busleiman (UTAH) 4-6, 6-4, unf.

3. Peter Mak (USC) def. Francis Bastias (UTAH) 6-1, 6-1

4. Wojtek Mark (USC) def. Bruno Caula (UTAH) 6-3, 6-4

5. Patrik Trhac (UTAH) defeated. Brad Frye (USC) 6-4, 6-2

6. Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) def. Bruno Krenn (UTAH) 6-2, 6-1

Order of finish: 6, 3, 1, 5, 4

