IPL and the sunset of the great Indian cricket

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has once again caught the attention of the country as the current season kicked off with full fanfare in March this year. The unique cricket format, with its celebrity-induced glamor and city teams, has captivated fans and fostered a sense of kinship among supporters. However, the IPL’s journey to cricketing wealth and commercial success has been marked by scandal, greed, coercion and questionable management. The IPL was conceived and founded by controversial businessman Lalit Modi in 2007. The league revolutionized cricket by introducing a player auction system, city teams and Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as team owners. The entertainment and glamor factor attracted viewers previously uninterested in the sport. But beneath the surface lay a dark side. Critics noted that Modi brought money to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the national governing body of cricket in India, but it also brought corruption. The 2010 edition of IPL was investigated for alleged money laundering and Modi was accused of rigging auctions and broadcasting deals. This, along with political and legal pressure, led to his ban by the BCCI in 2013. In the same year, the owner of Rajasthan Royals, Raj Kundra, was convicted by a committee comprising retired Supreme Court justices Ashok Bhan and R. V. Raveendran, called upon to respond to allegations of involvement. in betting and match-fixing. In addition, players S. Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila were arrested for their alleged involvement in spot fixing during the sixth edition of the IPL. The IPL’s links to the underworld, political meddling and Prime Minister Modi himself were cited as reasons for its fall from grace. The crisis exposed a handful of individuals and stakeholders who believed they were bigger than the game. The IPL scandal remains a turning point in Indian sports history and Indian cricket has never been the same since. As the IPL season returns, Frontline offers a collection of stories that delve deeper into the establishment and subsequent mismanagement of the IPL, as well as shedding light on the rise of Indian cricket.

