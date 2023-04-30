Kansas State undrafted football players sign with NFL teams as priority free agents

A total of four Kansas State football players were selected for the 2023 NFL Draft this week at Kansas City’s Union Station.

Several more former Wildcats signed with professional teams as undrafted free agents.

Here’s a rundown of where they landed after the trek ended on Saturday. Despite not being drafted, they will now have the chance to make an NFL roster, as will anyone who is invited to summer training camp.

K-State’s four draft picks were Felix Anudike-Uzomah for the Kansas City Chiefs, Julius Brents for the Indianapolis Colts, Deuce Vaughn for the Dallas Cowboys, and Josh Hayes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adrian Martinez signs with Lions

Shortly after his college football career came to an end, Adrian Martinez said he was glad he ended his journey at K-State after starting in Nebraska.

Why? Well, for starters, he was able to help the Wildcats win a Big 12 championship as a super senior while throwing for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns last season. But he was also convinced that playing for K-State would improve his chances of making the NFL.

Turns out he did enough as a college player to sign with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

Martinez finished his prolific college career with nearly 10,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing. He will now try to use his dual threat skills at the next level.

Tampa Bay takes another Wildcat

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers liked former K-State safety Josh Hayes so much that they picked him in the sixth round of the draft on Saturday. They liked one of his teammates enough to bring on another Wildcat as a priority free agent.

Kade Warner, a reliable wide receiver who made many big plays during his two seasons in Manhattan, has signed with the Bucs, according to his agent.

Warner is the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

He caught 60 passes for 622 yards and five touchdowns during his time with the Wildcats.

Ty Zentner is suddenly a big fan of birds

One of the most valuable members of the Kansas States Conference Championship team is now one of the newest members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ty Zentner, who did a little bit of everything on special teams for the Wildcats, signed a free contract with the Eagles on Saturday.

Zentner provided field goals, punts and kickoff duties for the Wildcats last season. It remains to be seen how much he will be asked to do with the Eagles, but his versatility will definitely come in handy.

He was a perfect 11 for 11 on field goals as a senior and he also averaged 44.5 yards per punt.

Malik Knowles on his way to Minnesota

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver was passed over during the draft, but he created enough buzz to reportedly sign a contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Knowles could impress in Minnesota as he was one of the K-States’ top playmakers under Chris Klieman as both a pass catcher and a ball carrier.

Former Wildcats deserve an invitation to a mini-camp

Former K-State tight end Sammy Wheeler will also have the opportunity to make an NFL roster as an undrafted player.

He is invited to try out for the Chicago Bears in the team’s rookie minicamp.

Lawrence fast cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe has also had the opportunity to try out for an NFL team with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This post will be updated as more K-State football players sign with NFL teams.