Alex de Minaur shines at Madrid Open as Mirra Andreeva stuns tennis again
Alex de Minaur continued his good form on clay at the Madrid opened on Saturday, but the day belonged to 16-year-old Mirra Andrreva as she continued her stunning run. The Russian teenager found the perfect way to celebrate her 16th birthday at the WTA 1000 event by defeating Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette in straight sets.
Andreeva’s victory came after her defeated 2021 US Open finalist Leyleh Fernandez in the first round to become the third-youngest player in history to win a WTA 1000-level main draw. She then defeated 14th ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round, with both wins while she was still 15.
Turning 16 on Saturday didn’t stop her winning streak, as she proved too good for Linette in a 6-3 6-3 masterclass. Her next challenge? World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.
“I didn’t expect to be here and play against Sabalenka in the round of 16,” said Andreeva. “I’m not really surprised by my level, because I know how to play. But of course I didn’t expect to be here and go this far.
“I have nothing to lose. I have to go there and show my best tennis. There is no pressure on me at all. There is something on her, I think, because she is going to play against a 16-year-old girl. I am pretty excited to play tomorrow.”
Andreeva first caught the tennis world’s attention when she won the Australian Open girls junior final in January. Her next opponent may not have seen that match because she was busy preparing for the women’s final.
Sabalenka advanced to the third round after defeating Camila Osorio 6-4 7-5. The Belarusian is seeking to regain the Madrid title she won in 2021.
Home favorite Paula Badosa gave the locals what they wanted by knocking out sixth-seeded Coco Gauff 6-3 6-0. Jelena Ostapenko was thrashed by Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-0, while Irina-Camilia Begu easily passed Shelby Rogers 7-5 6-2.
Number 24 seed Elise Mertens also won 6-3 6-4 against Jule Niemeier of Germany. But Andreeva was the talk of the tennis world after her latest incredible performance.
Alex de Minaur, the only Aussie left in Madrid
In the men’s draw, De Minaur advanced with a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) victory over former French Open semifinalist Marco Cecchinato to become the last Aussie standing in Madrid. Fellow Sydneysider Chris O’Connell was defeated in straight sets by American Taylor Fritz, and there are no Australian women in the main draw as Ajla Tomljanovic and Daris Saville were injured.
It means the Minaur will be the only Aussie to fly the flag in its second week in the Spanish capital. His next opponent will be Aslan Karatsev, the Russian who broke through in dramatic fashion to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2021, but is currently well down in the world rankings at 121.
Cecchinato had won Minaur three times before on clay – the Italian’s preferred surface – twice at Roland Garros and once at the Italian Open. But this time, the Aussie turned the tables and saved five break points as he took the first set.
Also in the second inning, De Minaur held on to some crucial runs, sealing a hard-earned victory after an hour and 45 minutes. At the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium, O’Connell succumbed in a thrilling first set tiebreak that went to 24 points and eventually lost 7-6 (13-11) 6-4.
Elsewhere, second seed Daniil Medvedev beat qualifier Andrea Vavassori 6-4 6-3, and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas fought back to beat Dominic Thiem 3-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5). Tsitispas made 39 consecutive first serves from late in the first set to early in the third.
with AAP
