History says that Red Wings will place Quality Player at number 9





The rebuilding Detroit Red Wings are looking for scoring and size in the NHL draft and free agent market this summer. Wouldn’t a player in the form of Cam Neely be a nice addition with their No. 9 draft pick? Coach Derek Lalonde wants his team to get more push-back next season. Wouldn’t a down-to-earth player like Rod Brind’Amour be a welcome addition. How about another Brian Leetch or Logan Couture or Dion Phaneuf or Bo Horvat? All of those players were selected with the number 9 pick in their draft year. Not every team wins a jackpot with pick number 9. In recent years, the New York Rangers took Igor Kravtsov with the No. 9 pick in 2018 and he’s struggling to find his place in the NHL. Injuries have undermined the careers of other No. 9 picks, including Brett Lindros. The Red Wings have a 64.4% chance of picking ninth place. They have a 5% chance of winning the NHL draw lottery, also known as the Connor Bedard Sweepstakes. They have a 5.2% chance of progressing to the second choice. Detroit’s chances of falling back to No. 10 are 23.5%. But what we know about No. 9 draft picks is that the majority of them have had quality careers, especially in recent years. And some of them have been big difference makers. NHL Recent Draft 9th overall picks design year NHL team Player position NHL career stats Comments 2022 Buffalo Matthew Savoie-C na Still to play in NHL 2021 Arizona Dylan Guenther-RW 6-9-33-15 Junior teammate of Sebastian Cossa 2020 Minnesota Marco Rossi C 21-0-1-1 Delayed by illness to start career 2019 Anaheim Trevor Zegras-C 180-49-90-139 Second among NHL scorers from the 2019 draft 2018 NY Rangers Vitali Kravtsov-RW 64-6-6-12 Underachiever, since traded to Vancouver 2017 Detroit Michael Rasmussen – approx 238-36-50-86 Develop into a useful player for Red Wings 2016 Montreal Mikhail Sergachev-D 441-46-192-238 Traded to Tampa, is a two-time cup winner 2015 San Jose Timo Meier-RW 472-163-167-330 3-time 30-goal scorer, traded to New Jersey in 2023 2014 winnipeg Nikolaj Ehlers-LW 523-176-220-396 6 times 20 goalscorer 2013 Vancouver Bo Horvat-C 651-208-228-436 Now with NYI, Canucks captain, 2 times 30 goals 2012 winnipeg Jacob Trouba-D 679-70-217-288 Traded to NYR, currently their team captain 2011 Boston Dougie Hamilton-D 751-137-308-445 Now with Devils, this season racked up a career-high 22-52-74 totals 2010 Minnesota Mikael Granlund-C 750-145-339-484 2-time 20-goal scorer currently with Penguins 2009 Ottawa Jared Cowen-D 249-15-31-46 NHL career cut short by injuries 2008 NY Islanders Josh Bailey-RW 1057-184-396-580 15-season NHL veteran has never scored more than 18 goals in a season Rasmussen was the ninth choice The Red Wings certainly have history when it comes to number 9. They took John Barkwell with the number 9 pick in 1967 and he never played for the Red Wings or in the NHL. Left wing Bill Lochead was ninth overall by the Red Wings in 1974. Lochead played five seasons for Detroit, scoring 20 goals in 1977-78. In Red Wings lore, he is remembered for scoring the game-winning playoff goal in Detroit’s playoff series victory against the Atlanta Flames in 1977–78. He had two goals in the 3-2 win against Atlanta. Lochead played on a par with Dale McCourt and Paul Woods. Today, Woods is an analyst on Red Wings radio broadcasts. In 1978, the Red Wings also owned the ninth overall pick, taking Willie Huber, a 6-foot-5 defenseman. The late Huber had some offensive ability, but fans wanted him to use his size as a physical force. That was not Huber’s game. Of course, Michael Rasmussen is the key player the Red Wings drafted at number 9, as he is now crucial to the rebuild. Now 24, the 6-foot-6 Rasmussen is an all-purpose forward who can kill on penalties, play a physical, defensive role, and contribute to scoring. “He’s a huge piece,” said Detroit’s Andrew Copp, who had great chemistry with Rasmussen. This year’s draft will be billed as a deep draft. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman has said he is optimistic the Red Wings will bring in a quality prospect. History supports that optimism. In addition, No. 9 has historically been an important number for the Red Wings organization.

