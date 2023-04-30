No coach is ready to train me even after my medal win: Dhwani Shah

The journey of Dhwani Shah, a 26-year-old para TT player from Rajkot, is truly inspiring. Dhwani, who won a silver medal at the recently concluded Para Table Tennis National Championships, has been suffering from a brain tumor since she was seven years old. She has had four open brain surgeries to date, and the fourth surgery in 2016 left the entire left side of her body paralyzed. Still, Dhwani, whose father works as a clerk at GSRTC (Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation), continues to fight against the odds every day and says that if she gets the right support, she is sure she will qualify for the Paralympic Games. Play and make India proud. one day. Excerpts from a chat:

I consider this silver medal a huge achievement because I won it without any support from coaches or authorities. In fact, this was my second time competing in a national level tournament (last time she won a bronze medal). Even after winning this medal, no coach in Gujarat is ready to train me and it hurts. While there is now more awareness about parasports and our government has played a tremendous role in boosting the morale of parasports, the sad reality is that people’s mindsets have not changed. I have approached coaches not only in Rajkot but also in cities like Vadodara and Ahmedabad but they are not ready to train me. This discrimination against athletes with different disabilities must stop. Don’t we deserve equal opportunities? I believe if I get the right training I can shine for India and do well at the highest level. My dream is to represent India in the Paralympic Games.

I don’t get the chance to train with professional TT players

As a child I was interested in lawn tennis, but paratroopers starting out in lawn tennis have to be in a wheelchair to compete professionally. There’s a TT table at my dad’s office and once I got into the sport I loved it. I started playing TT professionally in 2021 and so far I have won two bronze medals and one silver medal at the national level. Once I have the necessary financial support, I will consider training outside Gujarat as well. Every day I have to travel 12 km to an indoor stadium to train. Unfortunately I don’t get the chance to train with professional time trial players and I have to practice with people who practice the sport as a hobby. So it’s not easy during tournaments when you have to play against players who train at good academies. I am grateful to Mukundbhai Chandarana, a retired professional who comes to play TT there daily and is good at the sport. He trained me for a month for this tournament and that really helped. I am now qualified to represent India in an international tournament but I need funds to support my training. I have so far received no support from the state government and whenever I approach companies they ask me: Monkey ka world ranking what is? How many Paralympics have you played at? Jab international tournament to play paise nahi hi, anyway world rank how to ban? And if I was already an established player at the international level, why would I need their support?

I am indebted to my parents for motivating me when no one believed in me

With four surgeries so far, the journey has not been easy for me and there was a stage where I had to travel from Rajkot to Ahmedabad three times a week for treatment. I also experienced discrimination at school. School mein sab mujh se dur bhagte thay, and no one would play with me. I wasn’t even allowed near the TT table. After the fourth operation in 2016, there was only one friend who constantly supported me. I am also indebted to my parents for motivating me when no one believed in me. I also read a lot of motivational books and I keep telling myself that there are people who face greater challenges and are still doing something great, so why couldn’t I do the same? Now, whatever negative people say about me doesn’t bother me and from the moment I started ignoring such people I started to feel more positive about life. I completed my graduation (Bachelor of Social Work) and studied MSc in Psychology. I am also pursuing LLB (Bachelor of Legislative Law) and hope I can find a good job to support my journey. People like Arunima Sinha (the world’s first female amputee to climb Mount Everest) inspire me a lot. I want to be the MS Dhoni of Indian Para Ping Pong!