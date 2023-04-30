Track & Field Completes Regular Season, Prugh Breaks Steeplechase Record





CHARLOTTE Gardner-Webb Track & Field came away from the Charlotte Invitational with many top finishes, culminating in a record-breaking Steeplechase. The most notable results, including many personal bests, for the GWU Women were as follows: 100 meters 12.35 Trace cross (9e place + personal best)

200 meters 25.48 Trace cross (Personal Record)

200 meters 26.70 Kendall Reece (Personal Record)

Run 800m 2:17.96 Amy Prug (2nd place + personal best)

Run 800m 2:23.20 Jessica Perriello (7e Place)

Run 800m 2:26.40 Teryn Bour (8e Place)

1500m run 4:47.26 Jessica Perriello (1st place + personal best)

5000 meters 19:15.80 Chloe McDaniel (Personal record)

5000 meters 19:43.48 Jennifer Ladder (Personal Best)

100 hurdles 17.70 Kendall Reece (Personal Best)

100 hurdles 20.83 Skyela Amsberry (Personal Best)

3000m Steeple Pursuit 11:08.16 Amy Prug (1st Place + personal best + fastest time in GWU history)

Long jump 5.19m Alija Eugene (9e Place)

Shot put 13.30m Taliya Wade (9e place + personal best)

Discus throw 30.26m Gabby Borum (personal best)

Hammer 47.61m Karmen Taylor (12e Place) The GWU Men had six top ten finishes and six personal bests. 100 meters 11.13 Ayende Watson (personal best)

100 meters 11.46 DJ Black (Personal Record)

200 meters 22.29 DJ Black (Personal Record)

Run 800m 2:00.39 Joe Waller (4e Place)

Run 800m 2:02.60 Gary Angrom (9e Place)

Run 1500m 4:10.73 Ethan Bentley (7e Place)

Run 1500m 4:29.19 Mark Mellon (Personal Record)

Shot put 15.33m Quentin Peterson (8e Place)

Shot Put 14.79m Nathaniel Wonsley (11e Place)

Javelin Throw 48.55m Will Matison (9e Place)

Javelin Throw 44.07m Gary Angrom (10e place + personal best)

Javelin Throw 39.25m Eliel Cuesta (Personal Record) Gardner-Webb will next play in the Big South Conference Outdoor Championship May 10-12e from Rock Hill, South Carolina.

