For the first time since April 20, 2004 – the first time since the arrival of the iPhone, the first time since Canada legalized same-sex marriage, the first time since Aubrey Graham became just Drake – the Toronto Maple Leafs have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After the historic game, Toronto was flooded with loud, laughing fans, stunned that their beloved Leafs had finally broken the 19-year curse.

“Words can’t describe it,” said Sly, who watched the game in Maple Leaf Square with his son and dozens of others in blue and white.

Earlier in the evening, every fan gathered for Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning seemed to feel the weight of the team’s recent playoff history. “Nervous but excited,” was how Sly described his mood just before the puck dropped. “Desperate,” said lifelong fan Mike Turner, 23.

The match began with bursts of skittish screams from the crowd gathered outside Scotiabank Arena.

The first big cheer came minutes into the first period after Leafs defenseman Luke Schenn landed a crushing hit on Pat Maroon of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Then it was back to brief moments of silence, punctuated by cries of catharsis and chants of “Go Leafs Go,” a familiar ointment.

Despite two power plays for Toronto, the period ended as it began: scoreless. That was largely due to crucial stops by Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who received a massive cheer from the fans.

“I feel more nervous now,” said Gordon Varcoe, 21, after the first period.

The start of the second game was much like the first: Tampa had the advantage and goalkeepers on both sides kept saving their teams.

“Honestly, I’m shaking right now because it’s so close,” said Justin Vasconcelos, 20, halfway through the game with the score still tied at zero.

Then it felt like the tide was turning. After a few striker chances, the Leafs gained momentum in the second half of the period. It was Auston Matthews, last year’s leading NHL scorer, who pushed the ball over the edge with a stunning shot that sailed past Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The square exploded. 1-0, Browse.

“My heart was at 120 – not good!” shouted a young fan, unable to contain her emotion.

But early in the third inning, Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos burst the fans’ bubble with a goal that made it 1-1. The nerves and the gruff faces and anxious chatter came back suddenly.

“There’s still a lot of hockey left!” however, one optimistic fan recalled.

The away team also seemed shocked. The Lightning dominated much of the third period, but Samsonov kept the Leafs in the game. The Toronto crowd rewarded the Russian goalkeeper with enthusiastic chants of “Sammy! Sammy!”

As the seconds ticked down, Chris Morgante, 26, writhed in fear.

“The fact that it’s even, dying seconds of the third — that’s something I’ve seen years before,” he said. “I’m tense now, man.”

Next, sudden death overtime.

That didn’t take long. Less than five minutes after the extra frame expired, Leafs captain John Tavares turned and fired a wrist shot into the opposing net. Chaos ensued as the crowd erupted to the tune of the Hall & Oates classic “You Make My Dreams Come True,” the Leafs’ trademark.

“The Leafs haven’t won since we were born. So we haven’t seen the Leafs advance yet,” says Ben Ritacco, 18. “It’s going to be a madhouse on the streets.”

Indeed they were. As fans poured out of Maple Leaf Square, they chanted “Olé, Olé, Olé” as cars were put on their horns in celebration.

“You should be here right now,” one person yelled into his phone as he followed the crowd into the night.

Eventually, fans took over the streets just west of Scotiabank Arena.

At the intersection of York and Bremner hundreds danced and cheered, some surfed. Then fireworks shot into the sky before police began to clear the scene.

“We want the Bruins!” shouted a boastful fan.

The hooting didn’t stop.

