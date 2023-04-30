Mens Track & Field: Williams and Heitler lead Scots to second place at Rider/Bolstorff Invitational





ST. PAUL, Minn. The Macalester College track and field team hosted the Rider/Bolstorff Invitational today. The Scots finished second out of 15 teams, scoring 116 points. Macalester finished behind only Bethel who had 128 points. sophomore Arlo Heitler (Hastings, NY/Hastings) won the 400-meter sprint in a time of 49.36. First years Sebastian Stefanowicz (Portland, Oregon/Valley Catholic) and Hamza Mahamud (Eden Prairie, Minn./Eden Prairie) finished fourth and sixth respectively in the 110m hurdles with times of 16.63 and 16.68. Stefanowicz’s time (16.63) was a personal best. The Scots let three athletes score points in the 400 meter hurdles. sophomore Jeff Wang (Harleysville, Pa./North Penn) placed second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.77. Wang’s time ranks fifth in the MIAC. First year Henry Schonebaum (Faribault, Minn./Faribault) finished fifth (59.73) trailing Schonebaum as a senior Mason Bosley (Amery, Wis./Amery) (1:00.39). In the 800 meters, sophomore Calid Ali (St. Paul, Minn./Como Park) finished seventh with a personal best of 1:59.95. Fellow sophomore Tor Olson (Northampton, Mass./Northampton) ran the 1500m in 4:01.51 and placed fourth. The 4x400m relay team, consisting of Schonebaum, Ali, graduate student Ryan Kinnucan (Portland, Oregon/Grant), and freshman year Thomas Malecha (Faribault, Minnesota), was sixth with a time of 3:34.91. In the field, junior Caleb Williams (Wild Rose, Wis./Wild Rose) won both the long jump and the triple jump. In the long jump, Williams recorded a score of 6.46 m (21′ 2.5″). This mark ranks seventh in the MIAC. In the triple jump, he recorded a score of 13.58 m (44′ 6.75 “). This figure ranks third in the MIAC. sophomore Riley Hours (Buffalo, NY/Amherst Central) placed third in both the long jump and triple jump. He recorded a score of 6.23m (20′ 5.25″) in the long jump and 13.21m (43′ 4.25″) in the triple jump. sophomore Max Menache (Beverly Hills, California/Beverly Hills) threw for a personal best of 44.35m (145′ 6″) in the discus throw and finished fourth. mark of 46.61m (152′ 11″). Senior Victor Wright (Cape Coral, Fla./Mariner) finished sixth with a score of 41.55 m (136′ 4″). Bosley scored points in the javelin throw and recorded a season-best score of 44.25 m (145′ 2 “), which also ranks 10the in MIAC. sophomore Aiden Yang (Eugene, Ore./South Eugene) placed seventh in the javelin throw with a score of 42.09 m (138′ 1″). Macalester’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3. The Scots will compete at the Joe Sweeney Invitational hosted by St. Thomas in St. Paul. Today the Scots honored their seniors, Bosley, Kinnucan, Wright, Colin Morefield (Katonah, NY/John Jay), Coke Sand (Sussex, Wis./Hamilton), Peter Rachin (Brookline, Massachusetts/Brookline), and Lachlan Witt (Kinnelon, NJ/Morris Catholic). Click here for the full results.

