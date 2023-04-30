BYU Football: Cougars produce 3 NFL draft picks in 2023

All told, the final four rounds of Saturday’s NFL draft couldn’t have gone much better for BYU’s football program, making putting boys into the NFL a priority under eighth-year head coach Kalani Sitake.

After being shut out in the first three rounds on Thursday and Friday, which came as no surprise, BYU saw three of its offensive best stars get caught in the fourth and fifth rounds as left tackle Blake Freeland, quarterback Jaren Hall and receiver Puka Nacua all got their heard names. called in the middle of the design.

It is the first draft since 2002 that BYU has chosen three former players in the first five rounds. That year went tight end Doug Jolley and defensive tackle Ryan Denney in the second round and quarterback Brandon Doman in the fifth.

Jars is an ultimate leader. He’s all about the team, doing everything right. Just a great guy and a great leader (who) has tons of skills. He will do great things to help the Vikings. BYU coach Kalani Sitake on Jaren Hall.

All in all, it was a solid showing for a program that needed major talent upgrades and a track record of putting people in the pros to show recruits as it heads to the Big 12.

More confirmation for what Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick is doing in Provo came in the form of Freeland being picked by the Indianapolis Colts at pick No. 106 in the fourth round, Hall being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round with the No. 164 overall pick, and Nacua goes to the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth-round final pick, ranked No. 177 overall.

Freeland and Hall continued where they were expected to go, perhaps a round or two later than expected, while Nacua’s selection was a mild surprise for the transfer to Washington, as he was expected to go in the seventh round, if at all , according to most fake drafts. .

Hall will be the headliner for BYU

While not the first Cougar to be brought along, Hall headlined BYU on Saturday, as quarterbacks often are. Two years after the New York Jets took Hall’s predecessor as BYU’s starting QB, Zach Wilson, with the No. 2 overall pick, the Vikings made Hall the 12th QB selected in the 2023 draft.

Never before had 12 QBs entered the draft before the end of the fifth round.

The reason?

Hall has the potential to become a Brock Purdy-type guy, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said, referring to how the San Francisco 49ers won gold last year when they took the Iowa State QB with the final pick of the 2022 draft and the rookie turned into a savior who led the Niners to the NFL playoffs after starting the season as a third-stringer.

When the run on guys considered backup QBs in the NFL started in the fourth round, ESPN’s Adam Schefter called it the Brock Purdy Effect, and Hall became a beneficiary.

Jaren is an ultimate leader, said Sitake. He’s all about the team, doing everything right. Just a great guy and a great leader (who) has tons of skills. He will do great things to help the Vikings.

Unlike the situation Wilson got into in New York, Hall will clearly be a development project for the Vikings in Minneapolis. Minnesota has an established starter in Kirk Cousins ​​and an experienced backup in Nick Mullens. Theoretically, Hall will push Mullens for that primary backup spot.

Hall entered the draft somewhere between No. 8 and No. 12 on most QB lists. Three quarterbacks went Fresno States Jake Haener to the Saints, Georgias Stetson Bennett to the Rams, and Purdues Aidan O’Connell to the Raiders in the fourth round.

In the fifth round, the Cardinals took Houston’s Clayton Tune with the No. 139 overall pick, the Browns claimed UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson at 140, and the Packers took Penn States Sean Clifford.

An NFL draft analyst, Albert Greer of Monday Morning Quarterback, tweeted that Hall went a little later than expected, but there were concerns about his medical status.

Hall made his first start in 2019, becoming the first black athlete to start a game at quarterback for BYU, but suffered a concussion in that game against South Florida. A hip injury kept the former BYU baseball outfielder off the field in 2020 as Wilson shone, and several rib and ankle injuries caused him to miss games in 2021 and 2022.

This is a man with many advantages as a potential development quarterback, said ESPN’s Reece Davis.

Riddick added: Yes, many people in his tenure at BYU compared him to Russell Wilson in terms of physique, baseball background. They love Jaren Hall at BYU. They say he is the perfect candidate in terms of his dedication, his maturity.

Davis told how Hall served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and told a story about how about 100 people he had been impacted by his mission (in Sacramento) attended the BYU-Stanford game last November in Palo Alto, California.

Hall brings some impressive numbers to the NFL, such as throwing for 6,174 yards and 52 touchdowns with only 11 interceptions. But perhaps his greatest achievement was beating eight Power Five teams in his two seasons as a starter.

The 13th QB taken into the design also has some BYU tires; Stanfords Tanner McKee, a returned missionary heavily recruited by BYU, was drafted in the sixth round by the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles.

Reaction to Halls’ selection was a bit mixed.

NFL Draft Update’s Dion Caputi wrote: Probably the best QB selected today (Saturday) according to my board. Jars Hall has a great arm, combined with top level athleticism and an impressive ability to read news coverage. Another older QB prospect.

But NFL.com’s Eric Edholm warned Vikings fans not to hope that Hall is the heir to Cousins, who is 34 years old.

Hall is a 25-year-old deep-ball chucker and kind of a poor man Russell Wilson if you look at him in the right light, Edholm wrote. There may not be a huge advantage here, but Hall can give them a placeholder for development at QB.

Big Blake Freeland fills a great need for Colts

Many forecasters thought the 49ers would use one of their late third round picks on Freeland to replace departed tackle Mike McGlinchey, but San Francisco went kicker kicker! at number 99 by taking Jake Moody from Michigan. Then they made former Olympus High star Cameron Latu, a tight end, the 101st pick.

Kansas City, with former BYU lineman Andy Reid at the helm, would have wanted Freeland wearing the No. 92 in the third round, but after the trade, the Chiefs nabbed Oklahoma’s Wanya Morris.

So Freeland had to spend Friday night without a destination before the Colts caught him with the fourth pick of the fourth round.

It’s a dream come true, Freeland said on a conference call shortly after becoming the second former Cougar offensive tackle drafted in the past three seasons, along with the Carolina Panthers’ Brady Christensen. I wasn’t expecting a call from the Colts, but I’m extremely excited about it, ready to go, ready to get to work.

Freeland, who is six feet tall and weighs 305 pounds, said he did not expect the Colts to draft him because his Rep1 Sports agent Collin Roberts had given him a list of teams most interested in him and the Colts there didn’t get up.

But I had good interviews with them at the NFL combine and the Senior Bowl, so it worked well, Freeland said. I got to meet some of their coaches so that was great.

Freeland played his first two seasons at BYU at right tackle and his last two seasons at left tackle, having played everything from tight end to quarterback to offensive line at Herriman High in the southwestern Salt Lake Valley. He said he probably prefers left tackle but can play either side.

Freeland said to prepare to play at the next level, he has studied film from former Los Angeles Rams standout Andrew Whitworth.

Because he’s just another six-foot tackle, he’s great to watch and take notes from, Freeland said.

The Colts used their No. 4 overall pick to draft Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, so when Freeland was picked, ESPN’s Davis remarked, You gotta make sure you get some dudes up there to take care of the new franchise quarterback.

ESPN noted how Freeland was born to play with Brigham Young because his father Jim was a BYU linebacker and his mother Debbie was a BYU basketball star.

He has the potential to go in there and win the left tackle lane because it’s wide open, Riddick said. It’s up for grabs.

Freeland allowed just two sacks in his four-year career in over 1,400 pass-blocking snaps to protect Hall, backup Baylor Romney and Wilson.

You’ve got a guy who ran well, who had the best vertical jump and wide jump (at the combine) of any offensive tackle in this group, said ESPN’s Todd McShay. There’s a lot to work with here.

Puka Nacua gets a nice surprise

If there was one player on BYU’s roster in 2022 who deserves to go to Hollywood, it’s the ever-smiling, always-positive Nacua who follows in the footsteps of older brothers Kai and Samson in the NFL.

Nacua caught 91 passes for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons at Provo after transferring from Washington to be closer to his mother and ailing grandmother. The Orem High product was used by Roderick all over the field in 2021 and 2022, including as a running back.

He’s easily one of the best playmakers, if healthy, to come out of BYU.

Nacua suffered a concussion during Senior Bowl practices that kept him out of the game and didn’t do much with the NFL group, but apparently the Rams noticed his abilities when he was able to play.

Nacua had some Cooper Kupp-esque moments in first practice in Mobile, Alabama, before retiring, NFL.com’s Edholm wrote. Injuries have dogged him every year, but Nacua has had a great record for four years.

Nacua becomes only the third BYU recipient to be drafted in the past 14 years, joining Austin Collie (2009) and Dax Milne (2021).

Puka is the most explosive playmaker I’ve ever coached, Roderick said. He has an excellent ability to run with the ball after the catch. He will be a great playmaker in the NFL.

Added BYU receivers coach Fesi Sitake: In Puka you get someone who is all football. He eats, sleeps and breathes football. He is very eager to learn about film. He loves his job as a receiver.