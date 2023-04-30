Top Seeds Advance to MIL Tennis Championship Finals | News, sports, jobs





The Maui News All the No. 1 and 2 seeds advanced through the semifinals of the Maui Interscholastic League tennis championships at the Lahaina Civic Center on Friday. The quarterfinals and semifinals were contested on Friday, with finals scheduled for 8 p.m. today in Lahaina. Maui High girls’ singles No. 2 Sophia Kato and Seabury Hall’s No. 2 Lia Reisenauer both gave up just one game in their semifinals, as did Manoli Placourakis of Seabury, No. 1 boys’ singles. Placourakis, the runner-up in last season’s MIL, will face Indi Petrone of Kihei Charter in the final today after Petrone defeated Placourakis’ teammate Brandon Yu 7-6 (4), 6-3. The MIL girls’ doubles final will be an all-Sabers affair as the No. 1 team of Jordyn Luna and Fakanaua Tongi take on Maui High teammates Taliah Cabatu and Makena Kennedy, who passed Seabury’s Madison Kelly and Bobby Goldyn with 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals. Luna won the girls’ doubles title last season with Hie Luna-Beamer. Second seed Noah Mueller and Aumnart Akamai Lapus of Lahainaluna earned their spot in the boys’ doubles final with a hard-fought 7-6 (3), 6-7 (6), 6-1 semifinal victory over Kamehameha Maui’s Akela Aloy and James Angell. They will face Seabury Hall’s Ashton Garzon and Max Huston for the title. Consolation matches will also be contested today that will determine the state places. MIL Tennis CHAMPIONSHIP Friday’s results At the Lahaina Civic Center QUARTERFINALS Girls singles Sophia Kato, Maui High, dev. Kalia Hendrickson, Lahainaluna, 6-0, 6-0. Marissa Tasaki, Seabury Hall, dev. Sara Nidasio, Lahainaluna, 6-0, 7-5. Sundi King, Kihei Charter, def. Maya Wong, Boudewijn, 6-0,6-0. Lia Reisenauer, Seabury Hall, def. Hino O’Donovan, Baldwin, standard (disease) Boys singles Manoli Placourakis, Seabury Hall, def. Nicolas Bews, Maui High, 6-0.6-0. Lucas Vannatta, Kihei Charter, def. Lukas Vitenas, Maui Prep, 6-0, 6-1. Brandon Yu, Seabury Hall, dev. Tony Soltani, Lahainaluna, 6-4, 6-3. Petrone, Kihei Charter, def. Isaac Ferrayorni, Seabury Hall, 6-0.6-3. Girls doubles Jordyn Luna/Fakanaua Tongi, Maui High, Defeats. Kamryn Taomoto/Penelope Dollin, Baldwin, 6-0,6-0. Madison Quillin-Schlesinger/Johnnie Holland, Maui Prep, def. Grace James/Daisy Queirolo, Kihei Charter, 6-2,6-4. Madison Kelley/Bobby Goldyn, Seabury Hall, dev. Keakealani Cashman/Emi Wunder, Kamehameha Maui, 5-7, 7-5, 10-6. Taliah Cabatu/Makena Kennedy, Maui High, def. Daisy Barnard/Caitlyn Smith-Ryland, Seabury Hall, 6-2, 7-5. Doubles guys Ashton Garzon/Max Huston, Seabury Hall, dev. Cedrick Villegas/Klent Gumboc, Maui High, 6-3, 4-6, 10-2. Kenji Shing/Kaiden Yoshikawa, Baldwin, def. Kai Kaahui/John Kaahui, Seabury Hall, 6-2, 6-1. Akela Aloy/James Angell, Kamehameha Maui, defeated. Kai Shing/Skye Curley, Baldwin, 7-5, 6-0. Noah Mueller/Aumnart Akamai Lapus, Lahainaluna, def. Chris Serrano/Fernando Rosete, Baldwin, 6-2, 6-3. SEMI-FINALS Girls singles Sophia Kato, Maui High, dev. Marissa Tasaki, Seabury Hall, 6-1,6-0. Lia Reisenauer, Seabury Hall, def. Sundi King, Kihei Charter, 6-0.6-1. Boys singles Manoli Placourakis, Seabury Hall, def. Luke Vannatta. Kihei Charter, 6-1,6-0. Indi Petrone, Kihei Charter, def. Brandon Yu, Seabury Hall, 7-6(4), 6-3. Girls doubles Jordyn Luna/Fakanaua Tongi, Maui High, Defeats. Madison Quillin-Schlesinger/Johnnie Holland, Maui Prep, 6-1, 6-1. Taliah Cabatu/Makena Kennedy, Maui High, def. Madison Kelley/Bobby Goldyn, Seabury Hall, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles guys Ashton Garzon/Max Huston, Seabury Hall, def. Kenji Shing/Kaiden Yoshikawa, Baldwin, 6-3, 6-4. Noah Mueller/Aumnart Akamai Lapus, Lahainaluna, def. Akela Aloy/James Angell, Kamehameha Maui, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (6), 6-1. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mauinews.com/sports/local-sports/2023/04/top-seeds-advance-to-mil-tennis-championship-finals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos