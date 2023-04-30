Waterloo bounces back, dominates Lincoln to force game three

WATERLOO The Waterloo Black Hawks responded to a big loss in game one of the Western Conference Semifinals with a 4-1 victory in game two on Saturday.
Waterloo never trailed in a match that proved to be a fitting, physical follow-up to the Stars 7-2 win on Friday night.
Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said he was proud of his team’s reaction to their loss on Friday.
The most important thing was winning battles, competitions, winning races, Smaby said. I felt we did that much better overall. We played physically. We played hard.
Riding on the momentum of his game one victory, Lincoln controlled the game to start, beating Waterloo 6–1 within the first five minutes of action. However, after Waterloo goaltender Emmett Croteau held the Stars scoreless, the Black Hawks settled.
People also read…
According to Croteau, a couple of penalties in the first minute energized the Black Hawks and gave them confidence to continue.
That sets the tone for the rest of the game, Croteau said. Showing the group that we endured that set the tone and gave us an impetus for the future.
The Black Hawks broke through to take their first lead of the series with 3:56 left in the period. A penalty on Lincoln defender Jimmy Jurcev put Waterloo on man advantage. Waterloo forward Griffin Erdman scored 50 seconds into the power play, clearing his own rebound to put the Black Hawks ahead 1-0.
Waterless’ lead held for the rest of the period as the Black Hawks outscored the Stars 10–4 in the final 15 minutes of the frame to go into the locker room with them.
The second period looked destined to be a scoreless affair as the clock crept under five minutes with no marker. However, with 4:22 to play in the frame, Waterloo forward Connor Brown found the back of the net to double the Black Hawks lead.
Brown picked up a loose puck as Erdman and a Lincoln defenseman battled for possession behind the net. Brown curled around the net, paused and took a corner kick just over the shoulder from Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead.
Waterless’ 2–0 lead lasted less than two minutes as Lincoln answered with a power play goal of his own.
Eight seconds after an interference penalty on Waterloo defenseman Nate Benoit, the Stars cut Waterloo’s lead in half when forward Mason Marcellus made a one-time timer on a pass from Doug Grimes.
Waterloo failed to react before the second break, but found the net early in the third period.
Gavin O’Connell slipped behind the Lincoln Stars defense through a pass from Gavyn Thoreson and put the Black Hawks on top, 3-1, with a nice move to beat Whitehead.
The Black Hawks sealed the victory with a trio of goals in the final 67 seconds of the game. Caden Brown scored an empty goal on the power play with 1:07 left. Myles Hilman made it 5-1 less than 30 seconds later and Connor Brown pushed it to 6-1 with a goal with one second left on the clock.
At that point, you don’t go out and score goals, Brown said. You go out to finish the game. They were just lucky bounces, we got a few.
With the win, the Black Hawks force a winner-takes-all game in Waterloo at 3:05 PM on Sunday. The winner will head north to face the Fargo Force, who defeated the Tri-City Storm in the second round, in the Western Conference Finals next weekend.
Smaby said the focus for the next game will be to bring the same energy and mentality to game three as Saturday night.
The job is just starting for us, said Samby. We still have a lot of work to do. Tomorrow they will be a hungry team and they will play hard. So it will be a challenging test for us.
According to Brown, tranquility will be the biggest factor in answering Smaby’s call for the same energy and same mindset.
Rest, said Brown. Back home, rest a lot. Get some energy for tomorrow.
Photos: Waterloo vs. Lincoln, USHL Playoffs