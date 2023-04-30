St. Bernadette School supports veterans

UPPER DARBY St. Bernadette School and Parish Community in Drexel Hill recently donated more than 2,500 items for area veterans and more than $500 in gift cards.

It is the school’s 17th year participating in the spring service project to support veterans and show gratitude.

During the months of March and April, students learn a traditional school dance in gym class, the troop tango. Learning the dance is combined with a service project in April to collect items for veterans.

Initially, Soldiers Angels spearheaded the schools’ efforts to support troops in Iraq and Afghanistan for nine years.

However, for the past eight years, the students have done their best to support veterans in the Philadelphia area with the help of Helene McGillian, Frank McGovern, and Jay Ferraro. In the past, the students supported veterans at Coatesville VA Hospital. This year, however, the items collected were taken to the VA Center in Philadelphia.

During the April drive, each class in St. Bernadettes competes to bring in the most items.

The students are given a list of suggested items such as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, razors, crossword puzzles, books, slippers, toothbrushes, skin creams, new T-shirts, and more.

The students can also bring in gift cards at Target, Acme, McDonalds, Dunkin, and other places.

The classrooms that bring in the most items win prizes such as No Homework Day, Dress Down Day, and other incentives. This year, eighth grade won by submitting the most items and was rewarded with a pizza party.

St. Bernadette Parish was also invited to participate and donate items.

The 2023 ride culminated with the Troop Tango Dance on April 19. The students put on their gym uniforms and headed to the gym for the celebratory dance.

Student Council Members Hannah Benner, Kamora Lambert, Richie Brady, Emme McGovern, Alexis Faso, Kevin Fornwalt, Brianna Hardy, Julia Donohue, Chloe McGovern, Anthony Ferraro, Hannah Kenefick, Kallum Roselle, Allie Benner, and David Johnson, led by Rose Wallace and Lisa Carney spent weeks sorting through the donated items.

The student leaders gave their time and shared their talents with their school community in support of veterans.

Frank McGovern III, commander of American Legion Post 667 in Manoa, and students Chloe and Emme McGovern delivered the items to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Philadelphia on April 26. The local VA hospital serves the medical needs of veterans and their families.

According to McGovern, ready-to-delivery donations from the students have filled a few cars and vans.

The generosity of the St. Bernadette School and Community has helped countless military and veterans around the world and in our local community over the years, McGovern said.

For more information on St. Bernadette School, visit https://www.st-bernadette.org.

William Penn School District is holding a recruiting fair

The William Penn School District will hold a recruiting fair at Penn Wood High School, 100 Green Ave., Lansdowne, on Wednesday, May 3, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

All interested candidates are encouraged to attend a meeting with the recruiting team, school and district administrators, and staff members to learn more about the opportunities available, the duties and responsibilities required, and the benefits of working in the district.

Job seekers should bring copies of their CV.

Open positions include teaching assistants, nurses, library media specialists, school safety officers, and more.

Teaching positions are available at both elementary and secondary levels and include elementary, special education, science, music, health and physical education, and foreign language teachers.

Interested persons can also view open vacancies and apply online at http://williampenn.tedk12.com/hire.

Trainer announces annual Taco Fest, weekly food supply

Trainer Borough Recreation Association is sponsoring its annual Taco Fest on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Henry Johnson Park in Trainer.

There will be food vendors with a taco-themed menu, as well as a food tasting contest. The party also has a flea market with multiple vendors and a DJ spinning tunes for entertainment.

Trainer Food Pantry at 1002 Chestnut St. is open every Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm and every Friday from 3pm to 5pm. Trainer and Chester join to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the residents of the area.

DCIU presents free workshop for parents on teaching children safe digital practices

The Delaware County Intermediate Unit in Morton is offering a free workshop titled A Digital World: Youth, Technology, Social Media and Mental Health via Zoom on Monday, May 15 from 7-8:30 pm.

The content of this workshop is aimed at parents but is open to everyone.

The aim of the virtual workshop for parents and carers is to help adults educate children about creating a responsible image in the digital world.

Adults have the wisdom and experience to be responsible online, but may not be aware of the latest social media trends and the negative effects of social media.

DCIU will provide parents and carers with the most up-to-date information on the current digital climate, so they know what to look out for and how to ensure children use smartphones and devices safely.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required. Register no later than May 12, 4 p.m. via https://tinyurl.com/2s3uenkb and then the Zoom link will be sent May 15th.

Adults 50 and older are invited to register for Delco Senior Games

Delaware County senior athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their athletic skills at the Delaware County Senior Games June 12-23 at locations across the county.

Hundreds of athletes will compete for medals in a variety of sporting events, including bowling, golf, table tennis, pickleball, horseshoes and track and field. This year’s theme is Aging Without Limits and residents aged 50 and over of any skill level are encouraged to participate.

The Delaware County Senior Games are sponsored by the Delaware County Council, the Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging.

Registration for the games is $15 for county residents and is open to all Delaware County residents over the age of 50.

Registration is required for each event and must be received by May 31. Registration forms, schedules and more information about the games are available at http://www.delcoseniorgames.org or by calling 610-891-4664 or 610-490-1300.

Delaware County Symphony presents The Koussevitsky Connection

The Delaware County Symphony will perform its final concert of the season on Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. at Neumann University’s Meagher Theater.

The concert program, entitled The Koussevitzky Connection, will consist of varied and inspiring music from the 20th century.

Serge Koussevitzky was music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra from 1924 to 1949 and was a great advocate of modern music. The first work on the program, “Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring”, was first recorded in 1945 by Koussevitzky and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Sophia Nam, winner of the Youth Concert Competition, will also perform the ‘Viola Concerto’ by British composer Sir William Walton. Written in 1929, it is recognized as one of the best compositions for viola and orchestra.

The last piece is “Symphony No. 2” by Howard Hanson.

This symphony was commissioned by Koussevitzky for the 50th anniversary of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1930. Often referred to as the Romantic Symphony, it is richly orchestrated with lyrical and luscious melodies.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at http://dcsmusic.org/tickets. Everyone is welcome.

Readers can send community news and photos to Peg DeGrassa at [email protected]