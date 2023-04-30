Sports
PENN RELAYS: Womens Trio compete in Field Event Championships
While the Championship of America relays are duly centered each year at the Penn Relays carnival, it is nevertheless notable that this marked the second consecutive year that Villanova athletes qualified for the championship sections of these three field events. Clayton, Morgan and Preston battled in the middle of the day on Saturday as the Penn Relays’ spectacle reached its zenith. There were a total of seven individual events on the Wildcats’ schedule this weekend, including the 100-meter hurdles championship heats on Friday afternoon and participation in the 3000-meter steeplechase, 5000-meter and 10000-meter on Thursday.
Preston continued her excellent season in the pole vault even after the competition was moved to the Hecht Tennis Center due to wet conditions outside. She crossed the bar at a height of 4.03 meters to finish tied for fifth in her third consecutive impressive performance. Preston has crossed the bar at four yards or more six times during her career, including four times away from home and in each of her last two appearances. She had a successful 4.00 meter attempt at the Virginia Challenge last week before extending her season best with Saturday’s result.
The height of 4.03 meters is the best mark for Preston since she recorded her lifetime PR of 4.06 meters at Franklin Field in the Quaker Invite on April 17, 2021. There are regional implications for Saturday’s effort, as Preston maintains her position in the East Region improved descending order list that will be used to determine qualifiers for next month’s NCAA East Preliminary.
Saturday’s game started with the bar at 3.73 meters and Preston was quickly over on her first attempt of the day to get off to a good start. On her second attempt at each of those heights, she managed to overcome 3.88 meters and 4.03 meters. Six athletes from an initial field of 14 competitors advanced as the bar was raised to 4.13 meters and five of the six were eliminated with three misses at the time.
Earlier on Saturday afternoon, the high jump championship match was the first. Clayton finished in eighth place after a successful jump at 1.69 meters. The bar started at 1.64 meters and Clayton made it on her second try. She then jumped 1.69m on her third and final attempt before the bar was raised to 1.74m. That would have been Clayton’s best mark of the season, but only three of the 10 athletes in the section had a successful jump at that height.
Later in the afternoon, Morgan took ninth place in the javelin throw championship. She recorded a score of 43.19 meters on her first throw of the day and was one of nine athletes to advance after three initial attempts to take three more throws in the final round. Morgan had three other throws measured between 39 and 40 meters during the game. The veteran Villanova performer has a personal best in the javelin throw this season, ranking 27the in the East Region on the year following her record of 47.09 meters in a meeting in Miami earlier this month.
|
Sources
2/ https://villanova.com/news/2023/4/29/womens-track-field-penn-relays-womens-trio-compete-in-field-event-championships.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Writers, Seeking a Salary Change for the Streaming Era, Prepare to Strike
- PENN RELAYS: Womens Trio compete in Field Event Championships
- Women’s comfort comes first: Salman Khan’s approach to dress code on film sets
- EU tech mogul Vestager confirms political agreement on AI law this year
- Flights are delayed at Orlando International Airport during the storms
- Nursing unions reject minister’s claims for patient safety exemption during strike. NHS
- UK-China talks not comfortable chatting over tea and cookies: artfully
- PM Modi Mann ki Baat 100th Episode Updates
- The Guardian draws caricature of outgoing BBC boss Richard Sharp after anti-Semitic backlash | Political news
- Ganjar Pranowo is best suited to continue Jokowi’s work
- US accuses Chinese Coast Guard of harassing Philippine ships
- How Mark Wahlberg and his family are doing after leaving Hollywood