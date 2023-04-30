PENN RELAYS: Womens Trio compete in Field Event Championships

Ashley Preston

Live Morgan

Rochelle Clayton

The depth of Villanova’s women’s track and field roster was on display Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats had three field athletes competing in the championship sections of their respective events as the 127Penn Relays ended at Franklin Field. Fifth-year athletesAndcompeted in the pole vault and javelin throw, respectively, while juniorsstarted the day with the high jump.

While the Championship of America relays are duly centered each year at the Penn Relays carnival, it is nevertheless notable that this marked the second consecutive year that Villanova athletes qualified for the championship sections of these three field events. Clayton, Morgan and Preston battled in the middle of the day on Saturday as the Penn Relays’ spectacle reached its zenith. There were a total of seven individual events on the Wildcats’ schedule this weekend, including the 100-meter hurdles championship heats on Friday afternoon and participation in the 3000-meter steeplechase, 5000-meter and 10000-meter on Thursday.

Preston continued her excellent season in the pole vault even after the competition was moved to the Hecht Tennis Center due to wet conditions outside. She crossed the bar at a height of 4.03 meters to finish tied for fifth in her third consecutive impressive performance. Preston has crossed the bar at four yards or more six times during her career, including four times away from home and in each of her last two appearances. She had a successful 4.00 meter attempt at the Virginia Challenge last week before extending her season best with Saturday’s result.

The height of 4.03 meters is the best mark for Preston since she recorded her lifetime PR of 4.06 meters at Franklin Field in the Quaker Invite on April 17, 2021. There are regional implications for Saturday’s effort, as Preston maintains her position in the East Region improved descending order list that will be used to determine qualifiers for next month’s NCAA East Preliminary.

Saturday’s game started with the bar at 3.73 meters and Preston was quickly over on her first attempt of the day to get off to a good start. On her second attempt at each of those heights, she managed to overcome 3.88 meters and 4.03 meters. Six athletes from an initial field of 14 competitors advanced as the bar was raised to 4.13 meters and five of the six were eliminated with three misses at the time.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, the high jump championship match was the first. Clayton finished in eighth place after a successful jump at 1.69 meters. The bar started at 1.64 meters and Clayton made it on her second try. She then jumped 1.69m on her third and final attempt before the bar was raised to 1.74m. That would have been Clayton’s best mark of the season, but only three of the 10 athletes in the section had a successful jump at that height.

Later in the afternoon, Morgan took ninth place in the javelin throw championship. She recorded a score of 43.19 meters on her first throw of the day and was one of nine athletes to advance after three initial attempts to take three more throws in the final round. Morgan had three other throws measured between 39 and 40 meters during the game. The veteran Villanova performer has a personal best in the javelin throw this season, ranking 27the in the East Region on the year following her record of 47.09 meters in a meeting in Miami earlier this month.