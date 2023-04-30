Tracking UGA footballs not drafted for free agents after 2023 NFL Draft





The 2023 NFL Draft is over, but the race to attract undiscovered free agents has gained momentum. That includes three former Georgia football players who were not included in the seven-round draft Thursday through Saturday. Georgia had a total of 10 players selected from its second-straight national championship team, the program’s second-highest total behind only the modern NFL record of 15 last season. More Bulldogs Coverage:Devin Willock’s mother says his father has no authority to sue UGA There are plenty of success stories of former Georgia players who went unselected. That includes center David Andrews, defensive lineman Abry Jones, running back Danny Ware, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and punter Drew Butler Georgia footballs have no more free agents drafted after 2023 NFL Draft Wide receiver Kearis Jackson, kicker Jack Podlesny and offensive guard/center Warren Ericson are still available. Jack Podlesny signs with Minnesota Vikings Kicker Jack Podlesny signs with the Vikings, his agent confirmed to the Athens Banner-Herald. The Saint Simons native was 26 of 29 with field goals and 73 of 74 with extra points last season, earning first-team All-SEC honors from the coaches and Associated Press. Podlesny went 61 of 74 for his career on field goals with a length of 53 yards. He had 86 touchbacks on 134 Georgia kickoffs. Kearis Jackson signs with Tennessee Titans Wide receiver Kearis Jackson signs with the Tennessee Titans, according to Jackson’s Facebook post featuring an image of the agency representing him. The Fort Valley native had 78 catches for 1,107 yards and 4 touchdowns during his five Georgia seasons, including 21 for 320 yards last season. He also had 35 punt returns for an average of 21.7 and 42 punt returns for an average of 8.0 yards. Check back for updates… UGA Bulldogs selected in NFL Draft Jalen Carter | Philadelphia Eagles, first round, No. 9 overallBroderick Jones | Pittsburgh Steelers, first round, No. 14 overall Nolan Smith | Philadelphia Eagles, first round, No. 30 overall Darnel Washington | Pittsburgh Steelers, third round, No. 93 overall Kelee Ringo | Philadelphia Eagles, fourth round, No. 105 overall Stetson Bennet | Los Angeles Rams, fourth round, No. 128 overall Chris Smith | Las Vegas Raiders, fourth round, No. 170 overall Robert Bel | San Francisco 49ers, fifth round, No. 173 overall Warren McClendon| Los Angeles Rams, fifth round, No. 174 overall Kenny McIntosh| Seattle Seahawks, seventh round, No. 237

