



BEDFORD, MA — If Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery switches to Jeremy Swayman as his starting goaltender for Game 7 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night (6:30 p.m. ET, NESN, TNT), at TD Garden, the reasoning will be pretty simple. “Linus didn’t stop enough; that would be the reason to switch,” Montgomery answered bluntly on Saturday afternoon when asked why he was allowed to make the switch. “Simply.” Montgomery, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, defenseman Brandon Carlo and forward Pavel Zacha met with the media after the Bruins landed early Saturday afternoon at Hanscom Air Force Base. Montgomery declined the three chances to end the most burning question and lightning rod for criticism, and doubts focused on him and the negativity surrounding the embattled Linus Ullmark. Instead, the 2023 Jack Adams Award favorite let the dark cloud of uncertainty hang over his two goalkeepers and team on the eve of a Game 7 that could see the 2023 President’s Trophy winners golf much ahead of schedule. “No, we’ll meet tomorrow morning and we’ll wrap that all up,” Montgomery replied before revealing his reasoning for a possible goalkeeper change. Two questions later, a reporter asked outright: “So will Jeremy Swayman start tomorrow?” “What do you think? What would you do?” asked Montgomery with a wry smile. “I don’t know, I’m not sure yet.” Swayman completed the final four minutes of Game 4 after Ullmark ran into trouble with Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk. Montgomery was asked if Swayman would actually re-enter the series ice cold if he turned to the sophomore netminder who went 24-6-4 with a 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage. “Sway is the most confident person I know,” Montgomery remarked after telling reporters there that he had no regrets about staying with Ullmark until now. The Boston Bruins have seen a 3-1 series lead Florida Panthers evaporate, and thanks to abysmal team defense and unforced errors, as well as arguably Ullmark’s worst start (in terms of the size of the game), in a 7-5 loss in Game 6, the Bruins head into a Game 7, she clearly had no intention. Ullmark allowed six goals on 32 shots in Game 6, and Montgomery even admitted in his postgame presser that he seriously considered pulling the goaltender who had gone 3-3 with a 3.33 GAA and .896 save percentage after going 40-6- 1 with a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage. As noted here earlier on Saturday, Montgomery’s insistence on making his starting goalkeeper a mystery on his way into nearly every matchday, and even one warm-up, coupled with the struggles and question marks of the leading Vezina Trophy- candidate have seemingly become a huge distraction. . A distraction so great it has apparently penetrated the walls of focus and discipline that the 2022-23 Boston Bruins pride themselves on. So a nervous Bruins Nation will once again wait until at least Sunday morning skate to find out who will entrust Montgomery between the pipes for a Game 7 that will sadly cut a historic season when it ends in a loss to the Boston Bruins. If this puck writer the NHL betting as to who starts for the Boston Bruins in Game 7, I’d say the smart one NHL Betting game is on Jeremy Swayman.

