Table Tennis Bangkok, . 13 .. 2566 2:00 PM





Welcome to our table tennis group. We are a friendly group who love table tennis. We usually play on Saturday and Wednesday evenings (and sometimes Sunday afternoons) in Central Plaza Bangna, the top floor, which has the bonus of air conditioning and good rubberized flooring. New members are always welcome and regulars are happy to play against anyone, including beginners, and are happy to give tips and advice if you want to progress (we all started as beginners!) Located on the 7th floor just above Central’s cinema (between the Aqua Park and the cinema. Look for the escalator with the Joola board and table tennis bats). There are 15+ table tennis tables all day for 100 Baht. Please pay the front desk staff directly as our organizers do not receive money from members. We are currently “organizing” our events by communicating on a line group. Ask event organizers to add you to the “LINE” group. We meet on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. and on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. If you plan to play regularly, you can buy a ready-made racket from a sports shop or buy a custom-made racket from one of the many specialized table tennis shops in Bangkok, including at the location where we meet. Rackets can be rented at the counter where you pay to play (20 or 40 Baht each time). We look forward to welcoming you to our Table Tennis group soon! PS There are no showers or changing facilities, although you can use the downstairs toilets to change before and after playing. PPS If you are coming to BTS Bangna, you can take a white songthaew for 8 Baht if you depart from Exit 4 of the BTS. There may also be a free bus that takes you downtown. PPPS You can rent a table for 100 Baht per hour if two or more people just want to play for a short time and professional coaching is available from the staff for 700 Baht per hour. PPPPS Stuart, one of the organizers, can provide coaching on request. Please contact him directly via Line to arrange this (ID stuartrobbens). Note: He is not a professional coach, but he can teach you the basics or help you improve your game.

