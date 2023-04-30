Utah State Track & Field Tally 18 podium finishes in regular season finals





MISCELLANEOUS, USA The Utah State men’s and women’s track and field teams close out the regular outdoor season with a pair of encounters, competing at the Bengal Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho, and the Fresno State Invitational in Clovis, California. The Aggies totaled 18 top-three finishes over the two meetings, including four individual titles. At the Fresno State Invitational, the Aggies earned three first-place finishes. Junior Kelton Chenworth led the way with a victory in the high jump, with a record of 2.16 meters (7-1.00), sixth all-time at USU. Junior Mimi Miyazawa also put her name in the Aggie record books, placing fifth in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:27.29 and moving to ninth all-time at Utah State. Junior Sammy Lee won the title in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:40.49, with sophomores Camilla Mc Kinstry also second in the event with a time of 10:43.17. freshman Drew Hogan recorded the next title for Utah State, placing first in the men’s 1,500 meters with a time of 3:49.67. USU’s eventual title came courtesy of junior Gavin Beierle in the men’s shot put with a mark of 16.98 meters (55-8.50). Beierle also placed third in the discus throw with a mark of 50.98 meters (167-3). freshman LJ Floyd came second in the men’s 5,000 meters with a time of 14:25.63. Aggie’s men also came second in the 4×400 meter relay, just like the senior quartet Skyler Andam , Zak Bell And Spencer Eldridge and freshmen Ryan Andersen recorded a time of 3:14.15. Senior Tori Bailey finished third in the women’s discus throw with a score of 52.52 meters (172-3). Junior Emma Shipping recorded another podium finish in a field event and placed third in the pole vault with a mark of 3.48 meters (11-5.00). Junior Mattie Geddes also reached the podium, placing second in the women’s 800 meters with a time of 2:10.02. Junior Abbey Bryant third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.78. Senior Zak Meyer tied for the podium on the men’s side, finishing third in the 110 meters hurdles with a time of 14.38. freshman Logan Garnica placed third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:07.64. As the last freshman Spencer Price placed third in the triple jump with a score of 14.28 meters (46-10.25). At the Bengal Invitational hosted by the State of Idaho, USU’s highlight came courtesy of junior Brennan Benson second in the 800 meters. Benson recorded USU’s fourth individual tile of the weekend with a time of 1:49.16, placing him sixth all-time in the Utah State event. Elsewhere in the day, senior Devin pancake second in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3:46.68. freshman Natalie Jensen recorded the final podium of the weekend for Utah State, placing third in the 5,000 meters with a time of 18:20.11. The Utah State track and field are off this weekend as they prepare for the Mountain West Outdoor Championships on Wednesday through Saturday, May 10-13, in Clovis, California. Fans can follow Utah State’s athletic programs at twitter.com/USUTF_XC, on Facebook at USUTack, and on Instagram at instagram.com/USUTF_XC. Aggies fans can also follow Utah State’s athletic program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at Utah State University Athletics. FRESNO STATE INVITATION

VETERANS MEMORIAL STADIUM

CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA

28-29 APRIL 2023

DAY ONE AND TWO RESULTS USU WOMEN’S RESULTS:

100 meters hurdles (final) – 3. Abbey Bryant , 13.78; 6. Krysthina Vlahovich 2:37 pm; Olivia Smith DNS.

400 meters hurdles (final) – 5. Olivia Smith , 1:00.07; 12. Adie Nelson , 1:02.52; 19. Maddie Edwards 1:04.01.

100 meters (final)- 19. Delphine Bye , 12:55 p.m.; 24. Erin McQuillen 12.88.

200 meters (final)- 26. Abigail Peterson 25.98; Abbey Bryant DNS.

400 meters (final)- 12. Autumn Kidd , 56.21; 17. Abigail Peterson 59.09.

800 meters (final)- 2. Mattie Geddes , 2:10.02; 7. Hannah Davidson 2:11.30.

1,500 meters (final)- 6. Morgan Nygren 4:33.01.

1,500 meters (invitation final) –5. Mimi Miyazawa , 4:27.29; 6. Abbie Jensen , 4:27.82; 10. Micah Rivera 4:34.41; Hannah Davidson DNF.

5,000 meters (final) – Mimi Miyazawa DNS; Camilla Mc Kinstry DNS.

3,000 Meter Steeplechase (Final) – 1. Sammy Lee , 10:40.49; 2. Camilla Mc Kinstry , 10:43.17; 4. Karlie Callahan 10:59.27.

4×100 meter relay (final)- 6. State of Utah ( Autumn Kidd , Delphine Bye , Krysthina Vlahovich , Abbey Bryant ), 47.37.

4×400 meter relay (final)- 4. State of Utah ( Autumn Kidd , Maddie Edwards , Delphine Bye , Olivia Smith ), 3:48.75.

Long Jump (Final) –18. Erin McQuillen 5.07 meters (16-7.75).

Triple jump (final) – Sidney Naerebout CRAZY.

Pole vault (final) –3. Emma Shipping , 3.48 meters (11-5.00); 5. Mary Jenkins , 3.48 meters (11-5.00); 6. Mikayla Dalton 3.33 meters (10-11.00).

Javelin throw (final) –7. Djamillah Paepke-Chile , 43.64 meters (143-1); 10. Valerie Clark 41.20 meters (135-2).

Shot put (final) –4. Dolly Gabriel , 14.53 meters (47-8); 7. Millie Garren 13.82 meters (45-4.25).

Hammer (final) –9. Tori Bailey , 52.62 meters (172-7); 14. Alyssa McNutt , 46.89 meters (153-10); 18. Millie Garren 43.21 meters (141-9).

Discus Throw (Final) –3. Tori Bailey , 52.52 meters (172-3); 9. Dolly Gabriel , 47.25 meters (155-0); 14. Alyssa McNutt , 42.07 meters (138-0); 15. Millie Garren 37.66 meters (123-6). USU MEN’S RESULTS:

110 meters hurdles (final) –3. Zak Meyer 14.38.

100 meters (final) –16. Skyler Andam 10.87.

400 meters (final) –5. Ryan Andersen 47.71; Spencer Eldridge DNS; Zak Bell DNS.

800 meters (final) –9. Christopher Kauffman 1:53.42.

1,500 meters (final) –1. Drew Hogan 3:49.67.

5,000 meters (final) –2. LJ Floyd , 14:25.63; 5. Eric Nelson , 14:41.75; 6. Darren Harmon , 14:48.11; 13. Eli Gregorius 15:23.78; Drew Hogan DNF.

3,000 Meter Steeplechase (Final) – 3. Logan Garnica , 9:07.64; 6. I am Berlin 9:28.28.

4×100 meter relay (final)- 5. State of Utah ( Ryan Andersen , Zak Bell , Kelton Chenworth , Skyler Andam ), 41.81.

4×400 meter relay (final)- 2. State of Utah ( Skyler Andam , Zak Bell , Spencer Eldridge , Ryan Andersen ), 3:14.15.

Triple jump (final)- 3. Spencer Price 14.28 meters (46-10.25).

High jump (final) –1. Kelton Chenworth 2.16 meters (7-1.00).

Pole vault (final) –4. Logan Hammer , 4.90 meters (16-0.75); 5. Marshal Rasmussen , 4.75 meters (15-7.00); 5. Robby Walker 4.75 meters (15-7.00).

Shot put (final) –1. Gavin Beierle , 16.98 meters (55-8.50); 5. Nathan French , 16.32 meters (53-6.50); 6. Brandon Ovington 16.20 meters (53-1.75).

Hammer (final) –15. Nathan French 48.20 meters (158-1).

Discus Throw (Final) –3. Gavin Beierle , 50.98 meters (167-3); 5. Nathan French , 49.41 meters (162-1); 8. Brandon Ovington 46.57 meters (152-9). BENGAL INVITATION

DAVIS FIELD

POCATELLO, IDAHO

28-29 APRIL 2023

DAY ONE AND TWO RESULTS USU WOMEN’S RESULTS:

800 meters (final)- 6. Kari Taylor , 2:18.12; 7. Taylor Norris , 2:18.67; 10. Megan Terry , 2:19.57; 17. Emma Hillam 2:26.49.

1,500 meters (final) –6. Taylor Norris , 4:41.60; 13. Megan Terry , 4:48.51; 25. Emma Hillam 5:07.99.

5,000 meters (final) –3. Natalie Jensen , 18:20.11; 4. Abigail Grey , 18:23.44; 5. Claire Mantz-Chugg , 18:28.18; 6. Mali Lowe , 18:32.68; 8. Cassidy Teuscher 18:37.20.

3,000 Meter Steeplechase (Final) –8. Hazel Baird , 11:35.08; 10. Ariana Steiner 11:38.63.

Javelin throw (final) –16. Paige Lila Berg 33.78 meters (110-10).

Hammer (final) –10. Lydia Robinson 46.68 meters (153-1).

Discus Throw (Final) –13. Lydia Robinson 37.73 meters (123-9). USU MEN’S RESULTS:

800 meters (final)- 2. Brennan Benson , 1:49.16; 11. Will Spencer 1:55.25.

1,500 meters (final) –2. Devin pancake , 3:46.68; 13. Stewart Brown , 3:57.87; 14. Spencer Stutz , 3:58.34; 21. Kobe Josht 4:01.36; Brennan Benson DNS.

3,000 Meter Steeplechase (Final) –8. Justin Hodges 9:34.12; I am Berlin DNS.

Long Jump (Final) – Joshua Hartvigsen CRAZY.

Shot put (final) –7. Calvin Knapp 15.26 meters (50-0.75). -USU-

