Devon Conway completes 5,000 runs in T20 Cricket to become third fastest player





New Zealand and Chennai super kings (CSK) batsman Devon Conway completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. The batter did this during his lateral CSKs Indian Premier League 2023 match against Punjab kings (PBKS) in Chennai on Sunday. In the match, Conway hit an incredible 92* in just 52 balls. His knock consisted of 16 boundaries and a six. His runs had a success rate of 176.92. Now Conway has scored 5,063 points in 149 games and 144 innings with an average of 44.02. He scored two centuries and 40 half centuries in the format, with a best score of 105*. In terms of innings, Conway is third fastest to reach the 5,000 run mark in the shorter format. The fastest hitter to do this is West Indian batting legend Chris Gayle (132 innings), followed by KL Rahul (143 innings) and then Conway. Australian batter Shaun Marsh and Pakistani Babar Azam also reached the 5,000-run mark in 144 innings. He represented New Zealand in 38 T20Is in which he scored 1,234 runs at an average of 45.70 at a strike rate of over 130. He scored nine half-centuries in the format for the Kiwis, with a best score of 99*. Conway has also played 16 IPL matches. In these matches he scored 666 points in 16 innings with an average of 47.17. He has scored eight half-centuries for the franchise, with a best score of 92*. He also played 37 T20 matches for Wellington in domestic cricket, with 1,587 runs at an average of 61. He scored two centuries and 11 fifties for the side, with a best score of 105. Conway also played eight games for England’s County Somerset, scoring 295 runs in three half-centuries at an average of 59. The top five scorers in T20 cricket are: Chris Gayle (14,562 runs), Shoaib Malik (12,528 runs), Kieron Pollard (12,175 runs), Virat Kohli (11,659 runs) and David Warner (11,485 runs). During the match, Conway (92*) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (37 in 31 balls) completed 86 runs to take CSK to 200/4 in their 20 overs. Cameos from Shivam Dube (28 in 17 balls) and MS Dhoni (13* in four balls) also proved useful. Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza each got a wicket. (ANI)

