Man Utd and Chelsea want Lille striker Jonathan David this summer – Paper Talk | Transfer center news





All the top stories and transfer rumors from the Sunday papers… THE SUN ON SUNDAY Manchester United and Chelsea will face each other this summer in a battle for Lille striker Jonathan David. Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has emerged as a shocking transfer target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Erik ten Hag has demanded a new No. 9 from Manchester United bosses this summer, with England captain Harry Kane remaining their main target. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason refused to take an interest in Harry Kane’s future, but says everyone at the club loves him

Dream Alliance, winner of the 2009 Welsh Grand National and inspiration for the 2020 film Dream Horse, has passed away at the age of 22. Chelsea are planning to hire transfer guru Paul Mitchell to clean the decks. Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to send officials to Germany to talk to Jude Bellingham about a contract with the club. Chelsea and Aston Villa are chasing goalkeeper Stephen McMullan who made his Fleetwood debut last weekend. Brazilian whiz kid Matheus Franca is on Crystal Palace’s radar – if the price is right. Middlesbrough want to buy striker Cameron Archer from Aston Villa but will need to find £20m plus. West Ham are eyeing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow as a possible replacement for Declan Rice. MAIL ON SUNDAY Several senior members of the Chelsea team, including some of their recent signings, are regretting their decision to sign long-term contracts and are increasingly concerned about the club’s future. Ineos chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United is believed to be worth more than the £5 billion offered by the consortium representing Qatar. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Kaveh Solhekol lays down the latest on final bids to sell Manchester United as deadline for submission to Raine Group passes

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh, who has impressed on loan at Championship play-off side Luton Town this season, is a target for Burnley and Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Marseille manager Igor Tudor could be the man Juventus go after in the summer if Massimiliano Allegri decides to step down. West Ham’s vice-chairman Baroness Karren Brady would like to strike a deal with main club sponsor Betway to get the gambling business off the club’s shirts and perhaps on the roof of the London Stadium as part of a naming deal. SUNDAY MIRROR Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali appeared to confirm the club’s move to Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager in a chat with a supporter that went viral on social media. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Tim Sherwood believes Mauricio Pochettino is the right man to help Chelsea turn things around

Aston Villa are leading the hunt, involving a number of their Premier League rivals, to sign in-demand Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu. Chris Waddle has urged Harry Kane to move abroad if he decides to leave Tottenham this summer, rather than sign for Manchester United. Arsenal could be heading for a major squad overhaul in the summer as they prepare for a return to the Champions League, with as many as a dozen players leaving, including the likes of Folarin Balogun and Granit Xhaka. Image:

Granit Xhaka could be on the list of players set to leave Arsenal this summer



Former Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen has admitted he “struggled to cope” around Harry Kane during his disappointing spell in the Premier League. Manchester United target Jurrien Timber has revealed that he agreed an arrangement with Ajax last summer to allow him to leave if he stays for another season. Pep Guardiola has confessed his love for Ilkay Gundogan, but it won’t be enough to keep the Germany international at Manchester City. Alejandro Garnacho wants to follow in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo by wearing the number 7 shirt at Manchester United next season. Tony Mowbray suffered a hamstring injury while celebrating Sunderland’s dramatic late equalizer against Watford. SUNDAY EXPRESS Zhilei Zhang says his promotion team has been in contact with Tyson Fury’s camp during a summer heavyweight showdown that ‘Big Bang’ is determined to bring to China. Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing central defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice following an impressive turnaround from the 23-year-old in France. DAILY STAR SUNDAY Kyle Walker is set to complete the final year of his Manchester City contract despite interest from Aston Villa and AC Milan. Manchester United plans to activate the clause in Victor Lindelof’s contract to extend it until the end of the 2024/25 season. SUNDAY TELEGRAPH Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has revealed that he “didn’t enjoy his rugby anymore” before deciding to hang up his boots after the World Cup, and perhaps end up becoming a pundit instead of too much. go coaching. Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was reportedly furious at the substitutions of Steve Cooper and his management of the side after Brentford scored two late goals on Saturday to clinch victory. THE ATHLETE Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi wants both Robert Sanchez and Jason Steele to stay at the club next season. Joao Pedro was omitted from Watford’s match squad to face Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday. Swansea City are working on a deal to bring Luton Town Chief Operating Officer Paul Watson to the Welsh club as their sporting director and are confident the move can be completed in the coming days. SUNDAY MAIL Kieran Dowell has agreed to become Rangers boss Michael Beale’s first summer signing. The Norwich City midfielder signs a three-year contract with Ibrox when his Carrow Road contract expires. SCOTTISH SUN Former Reading and Leeds United boss Brian McDermott is set to become Hibs’ new director of football.

Rangers are reportedly working on a bid for Honduran winger Luis Palma. SCOTLAND ON SUNDAY Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not worried about the possibility of losing Kyogo Furuhashi this summer.

