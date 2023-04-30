Andrew Cogliano out indefinitely with broken neck





The NHL Department of Player Safety will certainly be under fire after this. Rightly so. Hours after landing in Colorado, news came out that Andrew Cogliano, who was on the receiving end of a dirty blow by Jordan Eberle in Game Six, is out indefinitely with a broken neck. The specific injury is a rupture of the C5 lamina, according to Eliot Friedman, who broke news of the injury. A two-minute minor penalty is all that was at stake and Eberle receives no additional discipline from the league. Cogliano returned to play in the third period. It’s terrible news for the Avalanche, who can’t stop with injuries. Cogliano played on the third line all year, playing Friday nights at 11:01 p.m. Now that the team has already eliminated Darren Helm and Josh Manson, they will likely have to raise another player for Game Seven. The other option is to play Kurtis MacDermid, who hasn’t dressed in a playoff game since the Avalanche acquired him. After the team landed in Colorado, I asked Jared Bednar how Cogliano felt the day after the hit. At the time, Bednar said he felt fine, but sore. After the team landed, Cogliano was re-evaluated and then the injury was discovered, so Cogliano will not be available for Game Seven. Without additional discipline in Eberle’s way, things don’t look good for the NHL. You were taught not to make a hit like that when you’re extremely young, and there was no excuse for that. Eberle has no history and it was a mistake on his part, but that doesn’t excuse the hit itself. Here’s what former NHL player Mike Johnson had to say about the hit itself. It’ll be interesting to see how the Avalanche tackle this. Bednar already expressed his frustration with the NHL’s ruling (I don’t know. I can’t figure it out. I’m not even trying.), but he might talk about it further on Sunday after skate morning. Eberle is not a dirty player, but that was a brutally dirty hit. Reckless hit with a very dangerous outcome. Should have been 5 during the game, and I think player safety would also want a replay in case of a possible suspension. Hope Cogliano heals quickly. https://t.co/nAjxEwjBrp — Mike Johnson (@mike_p_johnson) April 29, 2023

