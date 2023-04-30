Indian paddler Reeth Rishya is working on the mental strength aspect of her game





The Chennai-born table tennis player looks set to improve her 2022 Commonwealth Games showing by working on her mentality

Oil India paddler Reeth Rishya Tennison recently received the Petroleum inter-unit tournament winner’s trophy in New Delhi. Pic/Twitter

The Indian women’s table tennis contingent did not have a solid showing in the Commonwealth Games 2022, but paddler Reeth Rishya Tennison is working hard to turn things around both individually and for the team. She adapts her playing technique and also focuses on improving her mental strength. “When I talk about the Commonwealth Games, we couldn’t achieve what we expected. It was my first major tournament and it was disappointing not to perform well. We came back and analyzed what went wrong. I realized that playing in big events and normal tournaments is very different. There’s a lot of pressure when you play under a big roof,” Reeth recently told mid-day. When asked about her preparations ahead of future major events such as next month’s World Championships in Durban, South Africa, and the Asian Games in China in September, she commented: “I’ve taken a month’s break from the international circuit to focus on the World Cup. I’m specifically working on my mental strength. To play at a bigger event you have to be strong enough in all respects.” IOC’s Reeth, 28, showed tremendous fighting spirit in the Petroleum inter-unit tournament recently in New Delhi. The top eight players in the country (four men and four women) participated in this event to get a sense of where they stand on the national level. Also Read: Dhruv Shah, Keisha Jhavei take MSSA table tennis titles Reeth staged an impressive comeback after trailing 1-3 against 18-year-old rising star Yashaswini Ghorpade, winning the final three sets to secure her second title. She had also triumphed in the semifinals after trailing 1-3. “I’m trying to do something different with my game. I tried it here too, but it didn’t work well, so I had to go back to my basic game and that worked in the final. I beat Yashaswini comfortably in the international tournament final, but now she has improved a lot,” Reeth said of her win. She went on to explain why she is trying to make changes to her playing after playing with the same technique for over 22 years. “In the previous style of play I was a little bit away from the table. It works in domestic events, but not at the international level. There you have to take two steps forward. I try to catch the ball very quickly and shorten my action a bit. I’m working on these changes and it will take time to master,” Reeth added. She is happy that table tennis as a sport has come a long way in India and the world is taking notice of players from the country. “It is similar to badminton. At first it was only Saina Nehwal, but now there are so many notable names. In TT, Manika [Batra]Sharath [Kamal] have always been there, but now players like me are also getting recognition, especially from the government. If you see the China center, they have pictures of Indian table tennis players posing a threat to them,” Reeth said. Chennai-born Reeth also has her eyes set on the 2024 Paris Olympics. She has to play seven to eight tournaments in a year as Indian rankings also matter. The top three players from the domestic rankings get to play the pre-qualification and whoever wins gets to compete in the Games. There is also the World Cup team event. Even if India finishes in the Top 8, they will get a direct entry.

