Penn State Wrestling shines at the 2023 US Open

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; April 30, 2023 Penn State Wrestling sent a dozen current Nittany Lions or members of the Olympic Regional Training Center, as well as some great all-time alumni, to the 2023 US Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend. Three Penn Staters, including the current Nittany Lion Aaron Brooks won titles at the event and advanced to Final X on June 10.

Aaron Brooks went 5-0 to win the US Open title by 86 kg. He recorded victories of 10-0, 9-0, 11-0 and 6-1 to advance to the title fight where he met Zahid Valencia. Brooks came back from a 6-0 lead after the opening period to score 10 unanswered points with furious pace in the second period. Brooks recorded a 10-6 win to claim the crown.

Former Nittany Lion Nick Lee went 5-0 and won the US Open championships at 65 kg. Lee recorded victories of 10-0, 10-0, 10-10 (crit.) and 12-1 to advance to the finals where he faced Joey McKenna. Lee came back from a 5-0 deficit in the first period to score 10 unanswered points in the second period. The quick comeback gave Lee a 10-5 victory and the US Open title.

Jason Nolf went 5-0 to win the US Open title by 74 kg. He met former lion great Vincenzo Joseph (SKWC) in a Nittany Lion final. Nolf recorded wins of 11-0, 10-0, 10-0 and 9-2 to advance to the finals, while Joseph recorded wins of 17-6, 11-0, 11-0 and 5-3 to advance to the title fight. Joseph opened up an early lead over Nolf, but Nolf was able to come back to take a hard-fought 10-5 victory and take the US Open crown. Joseph took second place 4-1.

Former Nittany Lion great Mark Hall (PRTC) advanced to the semi-finals at 86 kg before dropping a tough battle against former Nittany Lion Brooks in the semi-finals. Hall took wins in the fall, 10-0 and 1-0 before meeting Brooks in the semi-final. He responded with consolation wins of 8-2 and 13-2 to finish with a 5-1 record and take third.

Nittany Leo Beau Bartlett advanced to the semi-finals at 65 kg before losing 10-10 on criteria to Lee in the semi-finals, giving the eventual Open champion his toughest match of the weekend. Bartlett posted wins of 10-0, 5-3 and 11-6 before dropping the tough game against Lee in the semi-finals. He responded with an 8-2 consolation win before dropping an 8-6 fight in the consolation final. Bartlett went 4-2 on the tournament and placed fourth as a 10-seed.

Carter Starocci fought his way to three wins outside the gates with 79kg (10-0, 10-0, 9-0) before dropping a 7-1 semi-final decision and exiting the tournament. Starocci went 3-1 and placed sixth at the US Open.

Former Penn State standout Morgan McIntosh also placed in the event, placing sixth with 92 kg. McIntosh won his first two games 10-0, 10-0 before falling 4-1 in the quarter-finals. He responded with a 10-0 win and a 12-2 win before losing in consolation action. He finished the tournament with a 4-2 record and placed sixth with 92 kg.

Current Nittany Lion Timothy Levin took a win with 65 kg to go 1-2 overall with 61 kg. Olympic RTC/NLWC’s Ceron Francisco went 2-2 at 125 kg. Penn State Olympic RTC wrestlers Josh Rodriguez (61 kg) and Ceron Francisco (125 kg) also competed in the Open, with each wrestler winning 2-2 in their respective weight divisions.

In the women’s freestyle action, Jennifer Page roared to three straight wins to advance to the 62kg title match. Page won 10-0, 8-6 and 13-2 to reach the final where she lost a hard-fought match 10-8 to finish second at the US Open.

Current Nittany Lions Jack Kelly And Connor Pierce competed in the 2023 U20 Open bracket. Kelly went 2-2 at 86 kg and Pierce went 3-2 at 70 kg.

Penn State’s RTC/NLWC came home from Las Vegas with three titles, a second-place finish (WFS), a fourth-place finish, and two sixth-place finishes, while two other former Lions also placed second and third in their respective weight divisions.

The winners of each weight class in the senior competition, men’s and women’s, will now advance to Final X on Saturday, June 10 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Five current Olympic RTC/Nittany Lion Wrestling Club standouts are already awaiting US Open winners at Final X as the overall top seed at their respective weights: Thomas Gilman (57kg), Zain Retherford (70kg), Kyle Dake (74 kg), David Taylor (86 kg) and Kyle Snyder (97 kg).

Final X will determine the 2023 US Senior World Teams in all three Olympic disciplines: Men’s and Women’s Freestyle and Greco-Roman. There will be 30 weight divisions contested, 10 in each Olympic discipline. The top two American athletes in each weight class will compete in a best-of-three series in Final X to determine who will wrestle at the 2023 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

