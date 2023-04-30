75th Independence Day Cricket Trophy-2023





MUSCAT: The Embassy of Sri Lanka, together with the Sri Lankan emigrant community in the Sultanate of Oman, organized the 75e Independence Day Cricket Trophy-2023, as part of the annual special commemorative events honoring the 75e Anniversary of Sri Lanka’s Independence. The Cricket Tournament was held at the Oman Cricket (OC) ground Al Amerat on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 07:00 AM to 11:30 PM The team representing St. Anthonys College, Wattala, won the 75e Independence Day Cricket Trophy-2023 as the combined team of Richmond College-Mahinda College, Galle won the second trophy. The Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman will hold a series of commemorative events to celebrate the 75the Anniversary of Sri Lanka’s Independence from February 2023 to January 2024. The 75e The Independence Day commemorations officially started with the flag-raising ceremony at the embassy on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The cricket tournament was organized with the aim of reviving the wonderful memories of Sri Lankan expatriates’ school life in Sri Lanka. The event started with the playing of the national anthems by the students of the Sri Lankan School, Muscat School and the unveiling of the 75e Independence Day Trophy by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman AL Sabarullah Khan. Twelve teams took part in the tournament representing 16 schools in Sri Lanka. Former students who attended Richmond College- Mahinda College, Galle, DS Senanayake College, Colombo, Al Hasniya Maha Vidyalaya- Al Manar National School, Dharmapala College, Pannipitiya, St. Anthonys College, Wattala, Zahira College, Matale, Maliyadeva College, Kurunagala, Rahula College, Matara, Joe-Pete, Colombo, St. Thomas College, Ananda College, Colombo, Central College Akkaraipaththu-Zahira Kalmunai participated. Twelve teams were divided into 04 groups and the first round was a competition within the groups. The best teams from each group qualified for the semi-finals. The first semi-final was between Al Hasniya Maha Vidyalaya – Al Manar National School and Richmond College – Mahinda College. Maliyadeva College, Kurunagala vs St. Anthonys College, Wattala was the second semifinal. A fun cricket match was also organized during the tournament for the female Sri Lankan cricketers in the Sultanate. It was not just cricket matches but a wonderful fun day for children, with a Sri Lankan cultural show by the Sri Lankan School Muscat students in the Sultanate unfolding at the Oman Cricket Stadium alongside the matches. Fun games for children, mock quizzes for the public, a raffle for all visiting Sri Lankans, a special live band performance and stalls selling Sri Lankan food and Sri Lankan tea were also organized and showcased on the ground parallel to the cricket matches. an exclusive live Sri Lankan day at the Al Amrat Cricket ground in the Sultanate. The Embassy extends its sincere thanks to the President of Oman Cricket HE Pankaj Khimji and former National Cricket Player and Test Captain of Sri Lanka, Mr. Dulip Mendis, who is the current Head Coach of the National Cricket Team of the Sultanate of Oman, and also the Chief Development Officer of Oman Cricket, for providing the prestigious Oman Cricket ground for the event. This event would not have been possible without the support of OC management including Mr. Lakshitha Iroshan Dayarathne and Mr. Anoop Cholath Kandy. The event was broadcast live on YouTube, which had thousands of views from Sri Lankan community members around the world. International commentators Pranav Mehta International Umpire Navaneetha Krishnan and Ravindra Rajagopal added live commentary to the event. The refereeing and scoring duties were done by Freddie Lonappan, Samir Sattar Parker, Sagir Vengitta, Kapil Venkatachalam, Venugopal Unnithan and Liyanage Ramesh Fernando. Technical support for sounds and live broadcasts was managed by Extreme Manager Ranjan Sagara, Audio Operator Charith Chamara, Assistant Tec. Mohan Dissanayake, DJ Eranga and Technical Director Jude Quinston Pillai, Assistant Cameraman Kuruwitage Danushka, and Anthony Jacob respectively. Photography was managed by VK Shafeer. The Embassy also extends its sincere thanks to the Executive and Operational Organizing Committees of the tournament, who have made it possible in a fantastic way. The executive committee consisted of the CEO of the BPOS, a Sri Lankan pioneer banker who has lived in Oman for about 48 years, Mr. Anselm Perera and Mrs. Frances Perera, while Mr. Janaka Hewage, Mr. Lalindra Fernando, Mr. Nishantha Perera and Mrs. Janete Daang was on the operational committee. The BPOS Global LLC in the Sultanate of Oman was the Event Manager for this tournament and they have put a lot of effort into the success of the tournament. Vodafone in the Sultanate sponsored the tournament as the Event Partner, while National Life & General Insurance Co, Khimji Ramdas and Aitken Spence were the Gold Partner. OIG, Lulu Hypermarket, NBO, Al Bahja Group, Al Omaniya Financials, Al Ansari Group, Bank of Ceylon, Modern Shipping, Al Diyafah, Pocari, Oasis Water, Colombo Café, AMM Sports, MHD, Sheraton, Woodland, Hormuz Grand Hotel, Mumtaz Mahal, Stessan Tea, KIMS Health and Oman Foodstuff-Al Mudhish were the Associate Partners whose generous sponsorship has had a huge impact on the successful completion of the event. More than 1000 Sri Lankans living in the Sultanate and cricket fans gathered at the Oman International Cricket Stadium to exhale the Sri Lankan School Big Match Fever of their younger ages into the Sri Lankan history books.

