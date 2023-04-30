Ohio State Football gets two pledges on the same day





Ohio State’s football program celebrated several Buckeyes being called up this past weekend. It was a good weekend to see how many Buckeyes have realized their dream of playing at the professional level. Both new Buckeyes will hopefully fulfill the same dream Ohio State received a pledge from four-star running back Jordan Lyle. He is from the state of Florida and had offers from programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and Miami. He is someone who wants to perform on a program that has had a lot of great setbacks. Lyle stands at six feet tall and 180 pounds. He has good speed. He becomes the third running back in the class of 2024 for the Ohio State football team. Ohio State has one of the deepest chambers in the nation this season. That will continue next year. He’s not the only new Buckeye. Lorenzo styles, who is the brother of former five-star safety Sonny Styles, has committed to Ohio State as a cornerback. Styles previously played receiver at Notre Dame and had entered the transfer portal in the spring. Styles was a defensive back in high school and was pretty good in secondary. He enhances the depth of a secondary Buckeye that has been under siege for the past several seasons. While it’s unclear how much he’ll play immediately, he certainly has some skills to see the field in the years to come. Adding Styles gives the Buckeyes two talented players from the same family. Both players will have plenty of time to impact Ohio State’s football program over the next two to three years. I really can’t wait to see what they do for the next one in secondary. Expect the Buckeyes to get some more commits in the summer.

