Bobcats earn first tennis win over Perrysburg in a decade





PERRYSBURG Bowling Green boys’ tennis swept the singles games to beat Perrysburg 4-1 in Northern Lakes League tennis at Perrysburg Tennis Center Friday. For BG, who improved to 8-6 overall and finished 5-2 in the NLL, it was the program’s first victory over Perrysburg in over 10 years. In the first singles, BG’s Aaron Hershberger defeated Jevin Mullins 6-0, 6-4, and in the third singles, BG’s Paul Guo defeated Rowan Hallock 6-1, 6-3, but the thriller match came to the second singles, where BG’s Zack Mangan defeated Caleb Stein 6-4, 6-4. BG coach Andy Drumm said it was clear that Zack Mangan and Caleb Stein were very evenly matched. Stein had big serves and powerful topspin groundstrokes. Mangan patiently kept the ball in play until there was a short ball when he could attack the net, Drumm said. The first set was close until Mangan got a break to win the set 6-4. In the second set, Mangan managed to take advantage of a few mistakes and take a 5-2 lead. Stein was able to string together some powerful groundstrokes to break Mangan to make the score 5-4. With a serve from Stein, the game went back and forth on deuce, Drumm continued. After a double fault from Stein, Mangan charged the net and could barely get his racquet on a great low shot. The volley narrowly went over the net and bounced twice for the winner. BG also won the first doubles match when Mathias Drumm and Theo Bock defeated Niranjan Bhagwat 6-3, 6-2, Perrysburg took the lone win in the second doubles when Jack Kreienkamp and Jack Alscroft defeated Guo and Robby Seiffert, 6-1, 6 -1 . However, on Monday at Whitehouse, the Bobcats fell 5-0 to Anthony Wayne in another NLL game. Hershberger lost on the first hits to Paul Borgess, 6-2, 6-2, Mangan lost a close match on the second hits to Henry Diettrich, 6-4, 7-5, and Guo fell on the third hits to Dom Bailey, 6-1 , 6-1. In the doubles, Mathias Drumm and Bock lost to Logan Sutto and Brody Sutto, 6-0, 6-1, and in the second doubles, Goff and Seiffert fell to Ian Briars and Ben Talbert, 6-1, 6-1.

