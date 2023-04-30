Sports
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Picks on Sunday
It’s the last day of April and we’re celebrating on Sunday with two NHL Game 7s, the first of which kicks off at 6:30 PM EDT. The second round starts soon, but first let’s take a look at the players you should target and avoid for your DFS lineups.
GOALIE
Alexander GeorgievCOL vs SEA ($35): I feel that the two home teams, Boston and Colorado, have the best chances of winning. The Panthers boast a formidable offense that clicked in the playoffs. I’m less afraid of the Kraken. As such, I’m going with Georgiev on his 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage this season.
GOALIE TO AVOID
Linus UlmarkBOS vs FLA ($34): Ullmark is going to win the Vezina, but he has struggled with the Panthers allowing at least four goals in three starts in this streak. Florida finished sixth in goals per game, but also first in shots, so Ullmark will have to work for it.
CENTRE
Pavel ZachaBOS vs FLA ($17): With David Krejci returning for Game 6, Zacha’s minutes went down, but he still got an assist. He also recorded five helpers and 15 shots this series. Sergei Bobrovsky took over from Alex Lyon, but he conceded five goals in two of three appearances against the Bruins.
CENTER TO AVOID
Alexander BarkovFLA at BOS ($28): Barkov has enjoyed a solid series, but I’m not sure I want to pay his salary down the road. After all, the Bruins posted the league’s lowest GAA and best penalty kill. Barkov has grabbed a power play point in each of his last two games, but it’s hard to bet that will happen again.
WING
Arthur LehkonenCOL vs SEA ($20): The Avs switched their lineups for Game 6, so Lehkonen finished on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen and went on to record two goals and five shots. Assuming this trio stays together on Sunday, that bodes well for Lehkonen.
Tyler BertuzziBOS vs FLA ($19): After one scoreless game, Bertuzzi came back on the scoresheet on Friday with three points, giving him 19 points in his last 14 appearances. Bobrovsky posted a GAA over 3.00 during the season, making high-scoring matchups the norm for the Panthers.
WINGS TO AVOID
Carter VerhaegheFLA at BOS ($24): With only two games scheduled, I’m probably going to avoid high-salary players on the team down the road against the NHL’s best defense. I know the Bruins haven’t looked that way this series, but they did post a 2.12 GAA this season and was the second best team at 2.56. Boston could stifle Verhaeghe, who has dished out the assists during the playoffs but only has one goal.
Jordan EberleSEA at COL ($17): Eberle had just snapped a three game point streak with two of those games at home. At Denver, he has scored just one assist and six shots from three appearances. And Jared McCann is no longer on Eberle’s line.
DEFENSE
Devon RopesCOL vs SEA ($20): Toews was paired with Cale Makar in Game 6, and he racked up three assists in the big win. He was actually hot heading into the postseason with 19 points in 15 appearances. While the Kraken have been pretty good at avoiding shots this season, Philipp Grubauer struggled with a .895 save percentage.
Dmitry OrlovBOS vs FLA ($18): Orlov, like Bertuzzi, returned to it on Friday. He has posted six assists this streak, while only failing to score a point once. Bobrovsky had a 3.07 GAA percentage and .901 save percentage during the regular season, so there is a reason Lyon was brought in when the playoffs began.
DEFENSE TO AVOID
Aaron OakleafFLA at BOS ($18): Ekblad has mainly been involved defensively since returning from injury. While he has notched eight blocked shots from his last two games, he also has zero points and just two shots. And while Ullmark has been in trouble lately and my confidence has waned when it comes to his game, he did produce a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage.
Bowen ByramCOL vs SEA ($18): The shifting of the Colorado lineup affected Byram the most. Over the first five games, he averaged 22:40 in ice time. But on Friday, Byram only saw 18:04 with one shot at the net. His advantage feels lower than Makar or Toews, or even Samuel Girard. I’m looking elsewhere on the Colorado blue line.
