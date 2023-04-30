Kashyap wins gold among veterans





Anil Kashyap from Assam won the winner’s trophy after beating Sudhir Kesarwani from RBI in the final of the 40+ singles category at the 29th National Masters Table Tennis Championships here on Sunday. Unlike the two higher category finals that went down to the wire, Kashyap knocked out his rival in less than 10 minutes as Kesarwani failed to beat his opponent. In the 50+ singles final, the results could have gone either way at 11-11 in the fifth game. But Manish Rawat of Maharashtra, suffering from cramps, conceded the match as Malay Kumar Thakkar took home the gold. Thakkar led 2-1 but the paddler from Maharashtra fought back to tie the score. In the deciding fifth game Rawat conceded with cramps which made it worse for him to continue. In the 60+ singles final, Anil Rasam from Maharashtra led 2-1. But a return from Pankaj Sharma saw Rasam push to the brink as the Punjab paddler took the fourth game to level. In the last match, Sharma lost his steam and collapsed under pressure from Rasam. Without breaking a sweat, Prakash Kelkar of Maharashtra beat Peter Desouza of Himachal Pradesh 3-0 to win the men’s 65+ singles title to increase Maharashtra’s cat of medals. Results: Men’s Singles 40+: Final: Anil Kashyap (Asm) bt Sudhir Kesarwani (RBI) 11-6, 11-4, 11-8. Men’s Singles 50+: Final: Malay Kumar Thakkar (Guj) bt Manish Rawat (Mah) 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 7-11, 13-11. Men’s Singles 60+: Final: Anil Rasam (Mah) bt Pankaj Sharma (pun) 8-11, 11-2, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8. Men’s Singles 65+: Final: Prakash Kelkar (Mah) by Peter Desouza (HP) 11-5, 11-8, 11-7. Women’s Singles 40+: Final: Chandrani Dey Ganguly (WB) by Mousumi Banerjee (WB) 11-6, 11-7, 11-7. Women’s Singles 50+: Final: Ripu Daman (pun) bt Anagha R Joshi (Mah) 11-8, 9-11, 11-2, 11-6. Mixed Doubles 40+: Final: Chandrani Dey Ganguly/Kaushik Dey Sarkar (WB) v Soumya Narendra Prasad/Sandeep Kannabadi (Kar) 11-9, 11-7, 11-4. Mixed Doubles 50+: Final: Sonal Joshi/Hiral Mehta (Guj) v Shilpa Joshi/Manish Rawat (Mah) 7-11, 11-8, 12-10, 12-10. Mixed Doubles 60+: Final: Karabi Maity/Subhamoy Chatterjee (WB) by Mantu Murmu/Jaswinder Singh Patheja (WB) 11-9, 15-13, 11-7. Mixed Doubles 65+: Final: Mangal Saraf/ Yogesh Desai (Mah) bt Mythili Sodhi/Jayant Kulkarni (Mah) 11-6, 11-4, 11-7. (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

