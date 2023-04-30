Track & Field performs well in challenging conditions at NESCAC championships





NEW LONDON, Connecticut. The Bowdoin College outdoor athletic teams outperformed their seeds at the 2023 New England Small College Athletic Conference Championships this weekend at Connecticut College. The Polar Bear men finished fifth, one point ahead of Bates, while the women placed sixth, ahead of Connecticut College. Men’s meeting highlights The Polar Bears totaled 85 points during the meet, easily surpassing their pre-meet seed of 56 points and trailing only Tufts (171), Williams (126), Amherst (114.5) and Middlebury (96.5) ended.

The NESCAC champions led the way for the Polar Bears Lars Sorom And Justin Whitney . Sorom won the 800m in a time of 1:55.51 while Whitney claimed the triple jump with a distance of 13.73m.

Ayy Olson took a pair of second places in both the 100m (10.98) and 200m (21.55) races.

William Warlick also earned All-NESCAC honors by placing third in the 110 hurdles (15.09)

also earned All-NESCAC honors by placing third in the 110 hurdles (15.09) Other strong finishes included Angelin himself places 4e in 10k (31:17.57), Max Russo take 4e in the 400 hurdles (55.65), and Ben Buckman take 4e in the 3000 steeplechase (9:34.20). Women’s Meeting Highlights The Polar Bears finished with 60 points, passing their pre-meet seed of 51. The Polar Bears settled between fifth-place Wesleyan (67) and seventh-place Conn. College (46) in the final standings.

Leading the way for Bowdoin were a few second places in the throws. Jada Scotland threw the disc 37.42m while Emma Hargreaves threw the hammer 45.60m. Hargreaves also placed third in the shot put with a throw of 11.78 m.

Other top finishes for the Polar Bear women included Leila Drum places 4e in the 1500m (4:40.69), Charlotte Hodge take 4e in the pole vault (3.55m), Cianna O'Flaherty places 6e in the 400m (58.89), and Lauren dream take 6e on the 800m. Next one A number of Polar Bears have qualified for the New England Division III Championships, which will be held at Springfield College next weekend, May 5-6.

