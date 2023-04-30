Sri Lankan Embassy Hosts 75th Anniversary Cricket Tournament





Muscat grape: The Embassy of Sri Lanka, together with the Sri Lankan emigrant community in the Sultanate of Oman, hosted the 75th Independence Day Cricket Trophy-2023, as part of the annual events celebrating the country’s 75th anniversary.

The cricket tournament was held on April 28 from 07:00 to 23:30 at the Oman Cricket (OC) ground in Al Amerat. The team representing St. Anthonys College, Wattala won the 75th Independence Day Cricket Trophy-2023, while the combined team of Richmond College and Mahinda College, Gale took second place. The Sri Lankan Embassy will host a series of events to mark the 75th anniversary from February 2023 to January 2024. The 75th Independence Day function began with the Flag Raising Ceremony at the Embassy on February 4, 2023. The cricket tournament was organized to bring back memories of the old school days of Sri Lankan expatriates. The event started with the playing of the national anthem by the students of the Sri Lankan School, Muscat School and the unveiling of the 75th Independence Day Trophy by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman AL Sabarullah Khan. Twelve teams took part in the tournament representing 16 schools in Sri Lanka. Past Students Representing Richmond College- Mahinda College, Galle, DS Senanayake College, Colombo, Al Hasniya Maha Vidyalaya- Al Manar National School, Dharmapala College, Pannipitiya, St. Anthonys College, Wattala, Zahira College, Matale, Maliyadeva College, Kurunegala, Rahula College, Matara, Joe-Pete, Colombo, St. Thomas College, Ananda College, Colombo, Central College Akkaraipaththu-Zahira Kalmunai participated. The first semi-final was played between Al Hasniya Maha Vidyalaya – Al Manar National School and Richmond College – Mahinda College, while the second semi-final was between Maliyadeva College, Kurunagala and St. Anthonys College, Wattala. A fun cricket match was also organized for the female Sri Lankan cricketers in the Sultanate. A cultural show by the Sri Lankan School Muscat students was quite captivating. There were also fun games for children, sports quizzes for the public, a raffle for Sri Lankan visitors, a special live band performance and stalls selling Sri Lankan food and tea. The Embassy expressed its sincere thanks to the Chairman of Oman Cricket Pankaj Khimji and former National Cricket Player and Test Captain of Sri Lanka, Dulip Mendis, for providing the prestigious Oman Cricket ground. This event would not have been possible without the support of management including Lakshitha Iroshan Dayarathne and Anoop Cholath Kandy. The event was broadcast live on YouTube, which had thousands of views from the Sri Lankan community around the world. International commentator Pranav Mehta, International Referee Navaneetha Krishnan and Ravindra Rajagopal added value through their live commentary on the event. The refereeing and scoring duties were done by Freddie Lonappar, Samir Sattar Parker, Sagir Vengitta, Kapil Venkatachalam, Venugopal Unnithan and Liyanage Ramesh Fernando. Technical support for sounds and live broadcasts was managed by Extreme Manager Ranjan Sagara, Audio Operator Charith Chamara, Assistant Tec. Mohan Dissanayake, DF Eranga and Technical Director Jude Quinston Pillai, Assistant Cameraman Kuruwitage Danushka, and Anthony Jacob respectively. Photography was managed by K Shafeer. The executive committee consisted of the CEO of the BPOS, a Sri Lankan pioneer banker who has lived in Oman for about 48 years, Anselm Perera and Ms. Frances Perera, while F Anaka Hewage, Lalindra Fernando, Nishantha Perera and Ms. F Anete Daang in the operational committee sat. The BPOS Global L -C in the Sultanate of 0man was the event manager for this tournament and they put a lot of effort into the success of the tournament. More than 1,000 Sri Lankans living in the sultanate and cricket fans attended the stadium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofoman.com/article/130184-sri-lankan-embassy-organises-cricket-tournament-to-mark-75th-anniversary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos