Winners emerge in Edo Cricket Super Four





No Limit, Smashers won the third edition of the Super Four The winners were announced by the Edo State Cricket League after the Super Four. No Limit and Smashers won the third edition of the Men’s and Women’s Super Four.

No limits cricket club for the last game



No Limit Cricket Club upset two-time winners U17 Cricket Club by taking the Super Four trophy, while Smashers won the female title from Delta Force.

The teams showed sheer dominance in the league, winning all matches and ultimately claiming the title. It is the fourth win in a row for the women and the third for the men.

Smashers of Akwa Ibom beat Delta Force of Asaba by 53 runs in the South-South Female League Super Four played side by side. After ditching Dolphin Cricket Club, UNIBEN Cricket Club took third place in the Edo Cricket League. The competitions were held at Iyoba College and the Edo Boys High School High-Performance Center in Benin, Edo State. Akpata applauds players for their performance The President of the Nigerian Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, said he is confident that the level of cricket on display will prompt a number of players to take a look at the national camp which is due to open soon.

President of the Nigerian Cricket Federation (NCF), Uyi Akpata



The quality of the matches in this Super Four is revealing. I’m sure the national teams technical team is here and taking notes of some exceptional talents that could be looked at,” he said. Meanwhile, No Limit Cricket Club captain Afani Abdulhamid said it was a pleasure to be crowned the winner.

Nigeria’s Yellow Female Greens have won two wins from two games in the ongoing NCF Women’s Invitational Tournament.

He said: When we left the first inning with 88 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs it seemed we had locked ourselves into a tight corner. We had to dig deep within ourselves to produce the 18.2 all-out with 68 runs to give us the win.

Cricket club without limit



National team coach and high-performance manager, Steve Tikolo, along with other dignitaries, attended the final game. Related content

