Following the undiscovered free agents of Jackson State Football after the 2023 NFL Draft





The 2023 NFL Draft is over, but more Jackson State players are still getting calls to the pros. Only Tigers defensive back Isaiah Bolden heard his name called as the New England Patriots selected him in the seventh round with the 245th pick. These are the Jackson State players who signed as undrafted free agents with NFL teams: Aubrey Miller Jr. Aubrey Miller Jr.a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Memphis, Tennessee, was signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, according to Dolphins: Tracking all Miami UDFA filings (usatoday.com) Miller started two seasons for Jackson State and led the Tigers to an undefeated regular season and a second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship in 2022. He was named to the Athlon Sports All-America first team and was selected by the second team. the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS All-America team. He was the 2022 SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and also a BOXTOROW HBCU All-American and National Defensive Player of the Year, Associated Press FCS All-America and Stats Perform FCS All-America. Miller plays with the attitude of a junkyard dog. His engine turns on as soon as he steps onto the field. Miller is considered a legacy that plays with passion and heart. Miller has explosiveness when tackling the ball carrier. Hustle is the name of his game and he plays every down like it’s his last. “One of the hardest workers I know,” said Jackson State football coach TC Taylor. “All he needed was a shot.” De’Jahn Warren According to the Black College Sports Network Twitter account, former Jackson State cornerback De’Jahn Warren will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears. A 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenseman, Warren has the distinction of being former Tigers coach Deion Sanders’ first draft for Jackson State. Warren reversed his commitment from Georgia. Warren has long arms, quick feet and the speed to defend the slot receiver, but it’s his overall competitiveness that will allow him to stay on the field. Warren’s immediate value to an NFL team will be on special teams. Story continues “Congratulations Nugget!” said Taylor. “This is a great young man and an incredible athlete.” MILLER’S PRO DAY IS WAY TO NFL DRAFT Jackson State Football Pro Day gives Aubrey Miller Jr. a path to continue his HBCU mission HOW DEION SANDERS HELPED AUBREY MILLER Jackson State’s Aubrey Miller on how Deion Sanders helped prepare him for the NFL Draft Wide receiver Dallas Daniels signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos, according to the Jackson State Twitter account. Daniels, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound graduate senior, placed second on the Jackson State team in receiving. He played in 12 games with 63 catches for 692 yards and six touchdowns. Daniels’ best game was against Mississippi Valley State, when he caught 10 passes for 142 yards. “It was a real pleasure to coach my husband Dallas Daniels!” said Taylor. “The leader of Blurrr Nation! He’s going to be a great pro! “Miller, Warren and Daniels can play at the next level,” said Taylor. “All they need is a chance to show what they can do. It’s proof that Coach Deion Sanders is bringing talent to Jackson State and the culture we’re establishing here.” This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tracking Jackson State’s undiscovered free agents after the 2023 NFL Draft

