The Philippine team is enjoying the resurgence of ice hockey

MANILA, Philippines Even for a country without a winter season, ice hockey has grown so much that even the Philippine president recently congratulated the national team.

The recognition was well deserved as the Philippine ice hockey team decimated its competition to take the gold in the 2023 IIHF World Championship Division IV in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, last March.

Over the years, it has only become more professional about how we as players approach the game, said Steven Fuglister, loyal to the Philippine team.

We have gained more experience in the tournament and we know what it takes.

Wins, which largely overpowered the competition by decisive margins, included a 14-0 defeat of Indonesia, another 14-0 win against Kuwait and a thin 7-6 win against the hosts that went into overtime.

Fuglister, the all-time leading scorer in the nation’s history, took home Team Philippines MVP honors.

The title run also took the Filipinos to Division III B where they join other Asian countries such as Singapore, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong as well as other European squads such as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The country actually qualified for the 2020 edition of the world event, but the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. The team faced similar issues in 2022, which prevented them from participating.

Philippine ice hockey team

Fuglister said he had seen it all since he, a group of expats and local hockey enthusiasts founded a local league in 2015.

Hockey Philippines was eventually recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the sport’s governing body through the efforts of President Christopher Sy.

“In 2017, when we went to the Asian Winter Games, we were outfitted with the official clothes by the Philippine Olympic Committee, so it suddenly felt like more official,” the Fil-Swiss striker recalled.

During those formative years, they kept the momentum leading to the country’s first Southeast Asian Games medals: gold in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur and bronze in the 2019 edition in Manila.

Grassroots Program

When not in competition, the players continue to hone their craft under the tutelage of new Finnish coach Juhani IJs and the guidance of captain Manvil Billones, the top scorer of the Division IV tournament.

In collaboration with the Philippine Skating Union (PSU) and the energetic head Nikki Cheng, the team practices at various ice rinks in Metro Manila, located in major shopping malls.

Fuglister was even invited to the PSU’s Carols on Ice Christmas gala last December, where he skated with the country’s national figure skaters in the closing number.

One of Hockey Philippines’ focuses now is its “Learn to Play” grassroots program, held on Sunday mornings, the 37-year-old said.

“That’s where kids can come, you get gear, there’s gear that’s given to you for free. And I think you can follow a six-week program, including every Sunday,” says Fuglister.

“You have the national coaches there, there are players. It is mainly intended to get a feel for the ice,” he continued.

And just have fun because I think at that level, how you can get the kids in, it’s like having fun and having fun. And I think it’s been pretty well organized so far.

Physical grind

Bulking up has also been a focus as the National players prepare for a physical grind against some of the tougher Asian and European squads in Division III B.

“I think that’s something we need to be aware of. And I know the coach is aware of that, said Fuglister, who captained the national team from its inception in 2016 until last year when he took on the role of deputy captain.

[Ijs] already said that we are going to do a lot of ice trains to get stronger, our strengths are really speeds and hockey, just like just the team players.

“I think the physicality, like the higher you get, the more physical it will be. So I think that’s something we have to work for,” he added.

Fuglister also thanked his wife, fashion designer Vania Romoff, for her support in his sport.

“She’s been very supportive of our kids and everything, to take care of them and also moral support, you know. It’s good to have someone in your corner… and she certainly has been,” said the father-of-three.

“When I met her, she didn’t know what hockey is, and over the years, now she loves it, so now she’s living proof that Filipinos can embrace this sport. Rappler. com