Body members of IOA athletes complain about not supporting wrestlers

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Athletes Committee, a ten-member body set up last November to be the voice of athletes, wanted to make a public statement on Saturday in support of the protesting wrestlers but was stopped by a senior member of the body , two members of the body said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar (PTI)

The AC met on Saturday for only the second time since its inception, although boxing icon MC Mary Kom, the chairman, was absent. The meeting was chaired by table tennis star Sharath Kamal, who is the vice-chairman.

Mary was also absent from the first meeting in January, said two AC members, who declined to be identified.

We were all on the same page. We agreed that the AC has largely failed the wrestlers. There is no statement acknowledging them either in January or April, they said.

So it was decided that we would release a public statement in support of the wrestlers. The letter was drafted, but just before we were going to make it public, it was blocked, one member said. The letter had pointed to the lack of a proper institutional recovery mechanism and urged the need to establish systems to regain the trust of the athlete community.

The members of the IOA Athlete’s Commission are unanimous and deeply concerned that our colleagues from the Athlete’s Fraternity have brought serious allegations against the national federation, WFI, ranging from sexual harassment, violations of sports codes and ethics complaints, it said.

A majority of those present wanted the statement to go out, but since only six members were present, that was not really the AC majority, according to one member present.

Besides Mary and Sharath, the committee members are Gagan Narang, Om Prakash Karhana, Shiva Keshavan, Bajrang Lal, PV Sindhu, Bhavani Devi, Rani Rampal and Mirabai Chanu. Abhinav Bindra and Sardar Singh, ex officio members, were not present.

Mary Kom, who also headed the oversight committee of the union’s sports ministry which submitted an investigative report into the sexual harassment allegations, attended the PC Chandra Puraskar function in Kolkata on Sunday. She did not comment on the wrestling controversy when asked.

However, some members of the IOA athlete body expressed frustration that it has not supported the protesting wrestlers. In January, during the first phase of the protests, at least one AC member reportedly wanted to visit the wrestlers in Jantar Mantar to show his solidarity, but was dissuaded by another committee member.

They were told that the AC should form a united front in public and face-to-face visits should be avoided in such situations, one member said. There was also dismay and shock at the comments made by (IOA President) PT Usha. The consensus was that such a statement should not have come from the IOA president, the member said.

On Saturday, as the commission was about to take its first public stand in support of the wrestlers, the member invoked a privacy clause, Section 8.9 of the Athletes Commission’s regulations to stop them.

Documents, information, discussions and decisions taken at a meeting of the Committee or otherwise exchanged or agreed upon in connection with the work of the Committee shall not be disclosed to anyone until they have been disclosed to the CEO and Executive Council of the IOA , the clause states. .

Commenting on the AC’s inaction in his capacity as a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, Bindra said: As representatives of athletes, it is both our duty and moral obligation to do all we can for the well-being and safety of the community and, most importantly, to ensure that the athlete’s voice is heard. Athlete committees must be able to communicate effectively with the wider community in order to achieve this goal.