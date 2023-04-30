Sports
Body members of IOA athletes complain about not supporting wrestlers
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Athletes Committee, a ten-member body set up last November to be the voice of athletes, wanted to make a public statement on Saturday in support of the protesting wrestlers but was stopped by a senior member of the body , two members of the body said.
The AC met on Saturday for only the second time since its inception, although boxing icon MC Mary Kom, the chairman, was absent. The meeting was chaired by table tennis star Sharath Kamal, who is the vice-chairman.
Mary was also absent from the first meeting in January, said two AC members, who declined to be identified.
We were all on the same page. We agreed that the AC has largely failed the wrestlers. There is no statement acknowledging them either in January or April, they said.
So it was decided that we would release a public statement in support of the wrestlers. The letter was drafted, but just before we were going to make it public, it was blocked, one member said. The letter had pointed to the lack of a proper institutional recovery mechanism and urged the need to establish systems to regain the trust of the athlete community.
The members of the IOA Athlete’s Commission are unanimous and deeply concerned that our colleagues from the Athlete’s Fraternity have brought serious allegations against the national federation, WFI, ranging from sexual harassment, violations of sports codes and ethics complaints, it said.
A majority of those present wanted the statement to go out, but since only six members were present, that was not really the AC majority, according to one member present.
Besides Mary and Sharath, the committee members are Gagan Narang, Om Prakash Karhana, Shiva Keshavan, Bajrang Lal, PV Sindhu, Bhavani Devi, Rani Rampal and Mirabai Chanu. Abhinav Bindra and Sardar Singh, ex officio members, were not present.
Mary Kom, who also headed the oversight committee of the union’s sports ministry which submitted an investigative report into the sexual harassment allegations, attended the PC Chandra Puraskar function in Kolkata on Sunday. She did not comment on the wrestling controversy when asked.
However, some members of the IOA athlete body expressed frustration that it has not supported the protesting wrestlers. In January, during the first phase of the protests, at least one AC member reportedly wanted to visit the wrestlers in Jantar Mantar to show his solidarity, but was dissuaded by another committee member.
They were told that the AC should form a united front in public and face-to-face visits should be avoided in such situations, one member said. There was also dismay and shock at the comments made by (IOA President) PT Usha. The consensus was that such a statement should not have come from the IOA president, the member said.
On Saturday, as the commission was about to take its first public stand in support of the wrestlers, the member invoked a privacy clause, Section 8.9 of the Athletes Commission’s regulations to stop them.
Documents, information, discussions and decisions taken at a meeting of the Committee or otherwise exchanged or agreed upon in connection with the work of the Committee shall not be disclosed to anyone until they have been disclosed to the CEO and Executive Council of the IOA , the clause states. .
Commenting on the AC’s inaction in his capacity as a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, Bindra said: As representatives of athletes, it is both our duty and moral obligation to do all we can for the well-being and safety of the community and, most importantly, to ensure that the athlete’s voice is heard. Athlete committees must be able to communicate effectively with the wider community in order to achieve this goal.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/others/ioas-athletes-body-members-complain-over-not-supporting-wrestlers-101682880950179.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Body members of IOA athletes complain about not supporting wrestlers
- Russian first ladies fashion designer dies at 85
- Patients may wait years for new drugs
- Neil Young and Snoop Dogg joined Willie Nelson for a 90th birthday concertExBulletin
- Microsoft confirms the end of Windows 10
- Cutting-edge cancer genomics saves lives
- Xi intervened ‘personally’ in Saudi-Iran deal: Wang Di
- Claims of Canadian actor Saint Vons dead due to 12 surgeries to look like BTS Jimin don’t add up: report
- The Philippine team is enjoying the resurgence of ice hockey
- Pac-12 Championships Sweep – Stanford University Athletics
- Snapchat AI Shows Potential For Mental Health Services, But Experts Don’t Endorse
- Does more snow this year mean less Coloradan allergies? Not exactly.