Softball beats Akron, wins MAC tournament berth





Next game: versus TBA 5/11/2023 | To be determined Be able to. 11(Thu)/TBA in return for To be determined AKRON, Ohio – – Redshirt freshman McKenna Mulholland picked the right time for a career day, going 4-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs to lead the Ball State softball team to a 5-4 victory Sunday afternoon in Akron at Lee R. Jackson Field. With the victory and series victory over the Zips (25-23; 14-12 MAC), the Cardinals (27-24; 17-12 MAC) secured a spot in the four-team MAC tournament, May 11-13 at the best seed in the league. “The return to the MAC tournament means a lot to this program,” said the head coach Lacy Schurr said. “I’ve said this team is a special team, and they keep responding to adversity. I’m excited to see what they’re capable of in the tournament.” While Ball State cannot secure hosting rights to the tournament, it could end up as high as tied for third in the standings at 17-12 with Akron and Central Michigan. The Cardinals would own the triple tiebreaker with a combined 5-1 record against the two teams battling each other next weekend to close out the regular season. In Sunday’s regular season finale, the Cardinals jumped the board first thanks to an RBI single from Mulholland, her first of a career-high four hits on the day, who drove in a redshirt sophomore catcher McKayla Timmons who began a two-out rally with a single down the right field line. After the Zips responded with a sacrifice fly to tie the score in the bottom of the second, a pinch bunt from Ball State redshirt senior Jazmyne Armendariz and another RBI single by Mulholland gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the third. The lead didn’t last long, however, as Akron countered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning. However, Mulholland got back to bat with a runner in scoring position in the top of the fifth inning and batted in her third RBI with her third basehit of the game. “McKenna has been huge for us these past 10 days,” said Schurr. “She got on the defensive and has held her own, while her bat and energy have been a big spark plug for us.” The Zips managed to tie the score for the third time in the bottom of the fifth, but stranded the bases loaded as back-to-back strikeouts by second-year pitcher Angelina Russo BSU got out of trouble. That effort helped Russo win, as she improved to 11-7 on the year after allowing only four hits and one run in 2.1 innings of relief work while striking out five. The Cardinals would then strike for the final run of the game in the sixth thanks to a basesloaded single down the left field line by a junior center fielder Remington Ross . “I was really impressed with our resilience and focus today,” added Schurr. “Our ability to treat each inning as its own battle was tremendous. We never left a pitch out. While we weren’t perfect, we made plays when the chips ran out.” Junior transfer francy king would retire all three batters she faced in the sixth, after entering the game with a runner as a freshman Bridy Murphy earned her second career save by eliminating the Zips in a row in the seventh. HIGHLIGHTS Ball State will make its first MAC Tournament appearance since the 2019 season, after the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled and the squad failed to qualify for last year’s four-team event after finishing fifth in the league.

The Cardinals used four pitchers to secure Sunday's redshirt sophomore victory over the Zips Emma Eubank make the start. Eubank threw the first 2.2 innings and gave up only four hits and three runs, only two of which were earned.

With her third-inning single, senior designated player End Daniel increased her career hit total to 199. She is now just one hit away from becoming the ninth player in program history to reach 200 career hits.

With her five strikeouts on the day, Russo increased her career total to 185, putting her 15 shy of becoming the 16th player in program history to record 200 career strikeouts. She currently ranks 18th on BSU's career lists. SCORING SUMMARY: Ball State 5 Akron 4 T1 | Mulholland leads off the score with an RBU single and drives in Timmons. (1-0)

B2 | A sacrifice fly by Tiffany Stevens tied the score. (1-1)

T3| Senior third baseman Hayley Wynn scores from third place on a pinch bunt by Armendariz. (2-1)

T3| Mulholland gets her second RBI of the game and drives in Ross from third base with a single to center. (3-1)

B3 | An RBI double by Alexis Campbell cut Ball State’s lead to one. (3-2)

B3 | Laurel Devoe adds an RBI-single to tie the score. (3-3)

T5 | Mulholland picks up her third RBI with an infield single to bring home Timmons. (4-3)

B5 | Meagan Lee’s infield single tied the score for the third time. (4-4)

B6 | Ross comes in clutch with a two-out, bases-loaded RBI single down the left field line to bring in freshman pinch runner Grace Spencer for what turned out to be the winning run. (5-4) NEXT ONE Ball State returns to action May 11-13 in the 2023 Mid-American Conference Tournament, hosted by the league’s No. 1 seed, to be determined after next weekend’s conference games.

