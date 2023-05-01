UNC men’s tennis falls flat during loss to Florida State in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

CARY, NC The North Carolina men’s tennis players encountered familiar faces as they took the court against Florida State in the quarterfinals of Friday’s ACC Tournament.

The Tar Heels faced the Seminoles just a week earlier, defeating them 4-1. However, UNC was left disappointed on Friday after losing 2-4 and being eliminated from the ACC Championship battle.

The Tar Heels started off on the wrong foot as they forfeited the double point, with grad student Ryan Seggerman and sophomore Casey Kania falling to their opponents 1-6 and freshman Will Jansen and grad student Karl Poling falling 4-6.

Jansen and Poling defeated the same opponents in their first matchup with the Seminoles. This time, Florida State changed their combinations and fielded their second doubles team against Seggerman and Kania.

That strategy proved successful.

It’s hard to beat a team twice in a week, and those guys came out and got us into doubles early, Seggerman said. We absolutely couldn’t figure it out ourselves, and they took advantage of that and got off to a good start.

As the end of the game approached, the frustration seemed to take its toll on the Tar Heels’ performance. Serve errors and wild shots doomed North Carolina and resulted in a disappointing first game of their first postseason competition, all because of inconsistency.

After Jansen had won his first set, he left the second set. The wind soon picked up in the third set, making typically easy rallies more difficult and causing more mistakes. When Jansen started missing consecutive hits, it became clear that he was frustrated. This frustration continued to skyrocket and his counterpart took advantage, ultimately costing North Carolina the game.

When the game ended, the team was in denial about defeat, not even Sam Paul. The UNC head coach said he was confused by the lackluster performance of the players at the end of the game. Seggerman also noted that the team’s energy was not where it needed to be, which is one of the reasons why the Tar Heels fell short of their own expectations.

We came out flat, Seggerman said. That’s not the kind of team we are, that’s not how we see ourselves and that’s not how we need to be for the NCAA Tournament.

Seggerman and Poling were the only two UNC players to earn a singles or doubles win in the match. However, they were not satisfied.

I’m glad we were both able to win close singles matches, but I feel guilty, Seggerman said. The way we started the game was not the way we wanted.

While their wins helped move the Tar Heels closer to a potential comeback victory, it fell short.

Up and down the line was tough compared to last week, Poling said. It’s a shame, but we have to look forward to the NCAA tournament and bounce back.

The Tar Heels are now waiting for their NCAA Tournament bid. After their performance in Cary, Paul made it clear that the team has quite a bit of work to do.

Lots of doubles, Paul said of each specific part of the game he wants to focus on. We just didn’t attack the ball in doubles, we have to stop it.

For North Carolina to enter the NCAA Tournament, the inconsistency issues seen during the ACC Tournament must be resolved. The Tar Heels need to come out with the energy they’ve had all season to give their best against the handful of top opponents they could possibly face.

