Saskatoon goalkeeper first girl to become elite county hockey team for prestigious Edmonton tournament

It’s the Code of Honor, a pre-game call that Honor Arcand-Vandale came up with to talk hockey to her dad.

Duane Vandale said she and his daughter went back and forth about games and tactics and teammates. Things got complicated as it can sometimes be with fathers and daughters and sports, so Duane just stopped and asked her a simple question.

“What are you doing?”

He laughs now, remembering how annoyed the question made her, how she returned the answer.

“Stop pimples.”

Two words. Her battle cry. The code.

Duane knows the game well. He’s got the miles and the scars to prove it. What Honor said next showed him a flash of the steel it takes to be an elite goaltender.

“She looked at me and said, ‘Unless you’re a goalkeeper, don’t try to tell me what to do.’ She does it respectfully, so I can’t get mad at her. And I was never a goalkeeper, so.”

Honor Arcand-Vandale is nine years old.

First period

A big deal for 33 years, the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament is growing in popularity, drawing the very best under-10 hockey players from Canada and the US

The teams from six Canadian provinces and seven US states, including a team made up of children from all over the western US, play for a week at the end of June at the West Edmonton Mall.

A hockey house means hockey at home. (Jamie Arcand)

Honor landed a spot in the net for this year’s Saskatchewan team. She will be the first girl to play for the Saskatchewan team in the tournament’s more than 20-year history.

“It’s a big deal for her to be involved in that,” says Duane.

It’s exciting and nerve-racking. Honor’s eldest brother Cash has already starred in the Brick and her other brother, Nixxon, is a rising star in his own right. But Duane says it’s a different experience watching them because of the positions they play.

“They play striker and D for the most part, so there’s always someone else to blame,” he says. “You know, they blame the keeper when something goes wrong.”

So how did a nine-year-old who stands 4’10” and weighs 86 pounds ultimately hold off Team Saskatchewan?

“I think growing up with Cash and Nixxon, you knew she was going to be tough,” says Hugh Hamilton, her coach with the Junior Blades, an elite spring hockey team with players from Saskatoon.

Cash, left and Nixxon gave their little sister a taste of high-level hockey. (Jamie Arcand)

Hamilton has known Honor’s parents, Duane Vandale and Jamie Arc, for ten years. Their eldest boys are the same age and he has seen Honor develop every step of the way.

It started with gladiatorial school in the driveway with her brothers.

“They don’t make it easy for her. So you can see where her determination and never giving up comes from,” says Hamilton.

Duane shakes his head at memories of the games in the driveway.

“The guys are aggressive and they want to win, and she’s so much younger than both of them, and it’s always two against one, so the guys would never give her a chance,” he says.

‘Interesting to see? That was it, until sticks were thrown and pucks were thrown at each other. You should see the garage doors.’

Todd Ripplinger knows all about Arcand-Vandale driving school. He is the general manager of the Team Saskatchewan Brick team and coached Honor’s brother Cash when he played on the 2019 team.

“You can just tell by the way she competes,” he says. “I can just picture her on the street with tennis balls bouncing around trying to catch everything.”

Ripplinger says more than 100 kids ages 10 and under from across the county are vying for a spot. That is reduced to 40 players, and then the final roster of 17 players, which has two goalkeeper spots.

“She was head and shoulders above a few other goalkeepers and we just had to catch her. She was on her head,” he says.

“She competes really hard. She’s athletic. She’s got really good hands. She’s just good with her blocker, good with the glove. But ultimately, as in her trials and what we’ve seen all year, her will is to compete off the charts.”

Second period

Honoris puts her own spin on the archetypal Canadian hockey story young kids dream about.

The elements are as familiar as the sound of steel blades cutting across fresh ice. The little boy who laces up skates before they can walk, plays on a team before they can spell their own name, rises through the ranks, their skill such that they always play with bigger, older, faster kids.

The gritty home movies of ice rinks. The sweater collection. The scars.

But while many young hockey players dream of breaking away and scoring the game-winning goal in overtime, Honor is on the other side of the coin.

She is the unrelenting warrior in the mask, standing upright between the pipes, facing down. The odds flipper, the only player who can single-handedly turn an overmatched team into a contender.

Consider a recent tournament. The Junior Blades were in Edmonton in early April and ended up playing Team Alberta three times in a row. In game three, Hugh Hamilton says it was clear the Junior Blades were outsmarted.

“They got better every game. The last game we played, which was on Sunday, it was 6-1. I think she faced about 58 shots and stopped 52,” he says.

“It was pretty exciting to see her make those saves and get the team behind her even though they lost.”

It’s a Canadian hockey story. (Jamie Arcand)

Duane says Honor started skating before she was three years old. She played in her first team, in Dalmeny, when she was four. It wasn’t until about two years ago that she switched to playing net.

Soon after, both he and Hugh Hamilton noticed a great leap forward in her development.

“It was probably maybe 14 months ago,” says Duane. “I think the hand-eye coordination, the left-to-right movements she has in the net, it was like a goalkeeper.”

Hamilton says the first word that comes to mind is agility.

“When an attacker or a player skates over the net and that puck starts to wrap around the net, she’s always in the right spot,” he says.

“There are a lot of those young keepers, the wrap is a good game because they just can’t get there fast enough. She’s always there, she never gives up.”

Third period

Despite all the attention, Honor isn’t exactly comfortable talking about herself. Off the ice, her competitiveness turns into a nine-year-old’s embarrassment.

At a recent Junior Blades fitness workout at Canlan Arena in northern Saskatoon, the arena was packed with parents and kids. CBC shoots footage and the skaters play it out for the camera while preening with pucks.

But not honor. She is dialed in to keep the net free of rubber.

After practice, with her parents standing to the side, she deflects questions as deftly as shots.

What does she like about playing goal?

“It’s fun to block shots.”

Can she explain more?

“Robbing people, blocking shots and sometimes getting shutouts.”

Who is her favorite goalkeeper?

“Samsonov.”

Why?

“Because he’s a good goalkeeper.”

In the end, it doesn’t matter that she doesn’t want to talk about herself. Her teammates are more than happy with it.

Deklan Volk plays center. He says having a good goalkeeper can inspire the whole team.

“She really pumps up the team. When we need her, she makes really good saves,” he says.

Left winger Grayson Fraser echoes the sentiment.

“When she does really well, we get pumped up and play better.”

Both have gone one-on-one against her in practice and they agree, “She’s pretty tough to score on.”

However, Fraser adds that he has a go-to move.

“I think I would go to the top corner on her blocker side.”

“Why is that?”

“I feel like she’s a little weaker on her blocker.”

“Did you tell her?”

He smiles.

“No.”

In the stands, Duane and Jamie watch practice with the other parents. They show the easygoing banter of a couple accustomed to taking three children to a shopping list of sports and school activities. The next day there is a lot on their plate. Honor will hold off the Muskeg Lake Blades, from her mother Jamie Arcand’s First Nation, in a Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations tournament.

At some point, Duane’s hockey background comes to the fore. He rose through the ranks, from the Saskatoon Blazers, to North Battleford and the Saskatchewan Junior HockeyLeague, to eventually a stint in the East Coast Hockey League and then senior hockey.

Duane Vandale in his playing time. (Duane Vandale)

Jamie suggests with a sly smile that it would be a good idea to search “Duane Vandale” on YouTube.

The first five results show Duane on the ice, but his gloves are off and the captions are all variations of “Duane Vandale vs. (insert player name).”

This prompts Duane to wonder where exactly his daughter got her networking skills.

“I’m not sure where she got it from.”

Then another memory, this time from 2019 when Honor was five and in Edmonton watching her brother Cash compete in the Brick. Jamie remembers her at ringside decked out in a head-to-toe red outfit.

Honor Arcand-Vandale at the Brick 2019, getting a glimpse of her own future. (Jamie Arcand)

There was a Detroit team with a girl in goal.

“Honor wouldn’t take her eyes off this girl who played for Detroit. The play could be on one side of the ice, but she’s looking at what the girl was doing, the moves and the stretching and everything,” says he.

“At the end of the game she said, ‘Dad, I think I’ll play in the tournament when I’m older, or old enough.'”

Duane supported him but admits he brushed off the comment.

“She was not a goalkeeper then,” he says.

“So it’s pretty exciting that she got the call that she made the team.”