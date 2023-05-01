Milestone for Marios Chatzikriakos, a career first on home soil

Breakthrough, a first-ever international title, Marios Chatzikriakos was the host nation’s toast at the three-day ITTF Greek Para Open 2023 in Argostoli, which ends on Sunday, April 30; against all odds, unseeded, the 21-year-old men’s singles won class 6.

In addition, he defeated the best of service to secure gold, in the semifinals he accounted for Great Britain’s Martin Perry, the top seed (11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 13-15, 11- 5), before securing the title at the expense of Frenchman Esteban Herrault, the No. 2 seed (12-10, 11-9, 5-11, 14-12).

An unexpected success for Marios Chatzikriakos, but he had been a semi-finalist twice in Egypt and once on the Costa Brava; Ukraine’s Valerii Vlasenko’s title win was an even bigger surprise; he had no such credentials to his name.

New to the scene, competing in men’s singles class 11, unseeded, defeated 25-year-old Frenchman Antoine Zhao, the No. 2 seed, in the penultimate round (12-14, 12-10, 15-13, 11-3 ), ahead of Hong Kong’s Wan Wai Lok (11-7, 8-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9) in the final.

Antoine Zhao in particular was a player in form; in the semifinals he had defeated fellow and top seed, Timothe Ivaldi (6-11, 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 14-12).

Big setbacks and there was more; in Class 11 Women’s Singles, Poland’s Ewa Cychowska claimed the title by beating the top seed, Ukraine’s Natalya Kosmina, not once, but twice! She triumphed in the group stage (8-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-8) and then in the final (11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 14-12).

Unexpected winners, in the men’s singles, two more names, the Frenchman, Emeric Martin and the Ukrainian Maksym Nikolenko, upset the ranking of merit, the magnitude of their surprising successes was relatively small.

Emeric Martin, now 49 years old, the winner earlier this year in Egypt and the No. 2 seed, beat French compatriot Nicolas Savant-Aira, the top seed, to secure the men’s singles class 4-5 title; Maksym Nikolenko closed the case with the men’s singles class 7-8 champion.

Imposingly defeated Maksym Nikolenko, the No. 3 seed, teammate Viktor Didukh, the top seed and reigning world champion (11-5, 11-9, 11-6), before beating Poland’s Piotr Grudzien, the No. 2 seed, to finish as emerge victorious (7-11, 13-11, 12-14, 11-7, 11-8).

Predictably, the top seeds prevailed in the remaining men’s singles events; Korea’s Park Jungsoo (class 1), Frenchman Florian Merrien (class 3) and Belgium’s Laurens Devos (class 9) all justified their status, as did Polish duo Rafal Czuper (class 2) and Patryk Chojnowski (class 10).

Similarly, in women’s singles, Poland enjoyed success as the favorites responded. Karolina Pek (class 9) and Natalia Partyka (class 10) prevailed, a situation that also applied to reigning world champions, Ukraine’s Maryna Lytovchenko (class 6) and France’s Thu Kamkasomphou (class 7-8).

Titles for Poland, as the game progressed there was more success, Patryk Chojnowski, Natalia Partyka and Karolina Pek completed the clean sweep, Rafal Czuper added to his collection.

In class 20, Natalia Partyka won gold in women’s doubles with Karolina Pek and Patryk Chojnowski in mixed doubles.

Meanwhile, Piotr Grudzien turned out to be the ideal partner; together with Patryk Chojnowski the men’s doubles class 18 was secured, together with Karolina Pek, the same result in mixed doubles class 17.

Two titles for Piotr Grudzien, also for Rafal Czuper, the same for the Frenchman Florian Merrien, the Ukrainians Maryna Lytovchenko and Dorota Nowacka, as well as Rafal Czuper from Poland.

Collaborating colleague, Tomasz Jakimczuk, Rafal Czuper added to his men’s singles success by winning men’s doubles class 4; similarly, Florien Merrien and Nicolas Savant-Aira claimed gold in men’s doubles class 8.

Similarly, Maryna Lytovchanko mixed doubles class 14 gold alongside Viktor Didukh; in Class 22, Dorota Nowacka partnered Krystyna Lisiak in Women’s Doubles, Gold; Maciej Makajew to the mixed doubles top prize.

Particularly in the remaining men’s doubles events, there was success for Britain’s Aaron McKibbin and Martin Perry (class 14), Ukrainians Lev Kats and Ivan Mai (class 18), as well as Poland’s Damien Fira and Maciej Makajew (class 22). .

Not to forget, in women’s doubles class 14 there was gold for the Romanians Camelia Ciripan and Gabriela Contantin

The game ended in Argostoli, attention now turns to ITTF Montenegro Para Championships 2023 starting in Podgorica on Thursday, April 4.