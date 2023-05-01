Sports
Tim David leaves the cricketing world stunned with a ‘history-breaking’ performance in IPL
Aussie T20 superstar Tim David has the cricket world after shooting three sixes in a row to help the Mumbai Indians chase 213 and leave Sachin Tendulkar and the franchise fans in awe. No team had ever chased more than 200 on the ground and David was asked to score 17 in the final to steal the win.
David has been chasing one of his signature finishes in the Indian Premier League for some time now and the power-hitting Aussie delivered in the tournament’s 1,000th match. The 27-year-old dug up a yorker for his first six as he descended the crease.
DIFFICULT: Ponting under fire as cricket fans furious over ‘terrible’ move in IPL
UNSTOPPABLE: Adam Zampa spell sends IPL fans into a spin
David continued his tactic of going through the crease to take on the yorker and performed with two more sixes to unleash the raucous Mumbai fans on the historic night before the tournament. West Indies bowler Jason Holder would have been disappointed with his full tosses, but David’s power hitting at death could not be taken away.
“This is some cricket. This is record-breaking, history-breaking cricket,” said the commentator. “But it’s been the season of big chases so far.”
David was thrilled to put down a monumental moment in the tournament after being picked up for a huge price tag. “I’ve wanted to play an innings like that for a while,” smiled David, who was the highest paid of all Australians when he was snapped up by Mumbai for $1.53 million for the 2022 competition.
This was a staggering demonstration of exactly why the Singapore-born batsman, now in his second season with Mumbai, was originally deemed worth the big bucks as he delivered a brutal, clinical end to the Indians’ chase of Rajasthan’s 7-212. When David got to the crease it took 72 more from 4.2 overs, but the Western Australian was in breathtaking form from the start to chase the improbable victory.
With just 14 balls, he changed the course of the game with five sixes and two fours in his 45no. “In the final I tried to get up front and cut the corner, play good shots,” said David. “It was good to hit at the end. Great feeling to win like that.”
Fans went ballistic over the scenes with legendary Indian batsman Tendulkar embracing David on the pitch after he and Tilak Varma put up a 62-run unbeaten run to win the match.
Rather, the Royals were inspired by a remarkable knock from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit 124 off 62 balls – the highest in the league this year at an average of exactly two runs per ball – with eight sixes.
He scored 106 more than any of his peers – and he even shot a short from the terrifying Jofra Archer straight out of the ground in a rather extraordinary feat.
But on a grueling pitch it always seemed like a viable target, until David’s Australian teammate Cameron Green fell for a scintillating 44 off 26 balls – hitting some massive sixes himself – and then the magical Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 55 off 29 balls.
with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tim-david-leaves-cricket-world-stunned-with-record-breaking-feat-in-ipl-233123391.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tim David leaves the cricketing world stunned with a ‘history-breaking’ performance in IPL
- Catherine Zeta-Jones exudes romance in a lace corset dress and sheer pumps – Footwear News
- Spring break 2023 has a special meaning for many international students – Kent News
- There were no Korean Disney princesses. So he made his own
- Sudan: First shipment of medical aid arrives in country – BBC News
- Continuing earthquakes shake area near El Centro: USGS
- Companies shouldn’t be shocked by China’s aggressive decoupling offensive
- Whistleblower fired from Trump’s Truth Social after handing over documents now earns $16 an hour at Starbucks
- Mann ki Baat – Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 100th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’
- Indie alternative rock band NU’s Safety Scissors sets the bar high after successful debut gigs NU’s Safety Scissors sets the bar high
- Ding Liren becomes world chess champion after defeating Ian Nepomniachtchi in a thrilling final
- Uber ranks Houston among America’s most ‘forgetful’ cities