Tim David leaves the cricketing world stunned with a ‘history-breaking’ performance in IPL

Aussie T20 superstar Tim David (pictured) has put the cricketing world on notice after throwing three sixes in a row to help the Mumbai Indians chase down 213 for victory. (Getty Images)

Aussie T20 superstar Tim David has the cricket world after shooting three sixes in a row to help the Mumbai Indians chase 213 and leave Sachin Tendulkar and the franchise fans in awe. No team had ever chased more than 200 on the ground and David was asked to score 17 in the final to steal the win.

David has been chasing one of his signature finishes in the Indian Premier League for some time now and the power-hitting Aussie delivered in the tournament’s 1,000th match. The 27-year-old dug up a yorker for his first six as he descended the crease.

David continued his tactic of going through the crease to take on the yorker and performed with two more sixes to unleash the raucous Mumbai fans on the historic night before the tournament. West Indies bowler Jason Holder would have been disappointed with his full tosses, but David’s power hitting at death could not be taken away.

“This is some cricket. This is record-breaking, history-breaking cricket,” said the commentator. “But it’s been the season of big chases so far.”

David was thrilled to put down a monumental moment in the tournament after being picked up for a huge price tag. “I’ve wanted to play an innings like that for a while,” smiled David, who was the highest paid of all Australians when he was snapped up by Mumbai for $1.53 million for the 2022 competition.

This was a staggering demonstration of exactly why the Singapore-born batsman, now in his second season with Mumbai, was originally deemed worth the big bucks as he delivered a brutal, clinical end to the Indians’ chase of Rajasthan’s 7-212. When David got to the crease it took 72 more from 4.2 overs, but the Western Australian was in breathtaking form from the start to chase the improbable victory.

With just 14 balls, he changed the course of the game with five sixes and two fours in his 45no. “In the final I tried to get up front and cut the corner, play good shots,” said David. “It was good to hit at the end. Great feeling to win like that.”

Fans went ballistic over the scenes with legendary Indian batsman Tendulkar embracing David on the pitch after he and Tilak Varma put up a 62-run unbeaten run to win the match.

Rather, the Royals were inspired by a remarkable knock from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit 124 off 62 balls – the highest in the league this year at an average of exactly two runs per ball – with eight sixes.

He scored 106 more than any of his peers – and he even shot a short from the terrifying Jofra Archer straight out of the ground in a rather extraordinary feat.

But on a grueling pitch it always seemed like a viable target, until David’s Australian teammate Cameron Green fell for a scintillating 44 off 26 balls – hitting some massive sixes himself – and then the magical Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 55 off 29 balls.

Tim David of Mumbai Indians takes a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 30, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE/AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

with AAP

